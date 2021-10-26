Hero Xpulse 200 Sales Up By 141 Per Cent In September 2021

The Hero Xpulse 200 is the most affordable adventure tourer motorcycle in the Indian market as of now and faces competition from the Honda CB200X and Royal Enfield Himalayan

The Hero Xpulse 200 is the entry point to the adventure touring motorcycle class in the country and is currently priced at Rs 1.23 lakh for the standard version and Rs 1.28 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom) for the Xpulse 200 4V. Even after adding the optional rally kit for Rs 46,000, the Xpulse 200 is still very much value for money.

And this is probably the reason that the motorcycle is selling like hotcakes. Hero MotoCorp managed to sell 3,375 units of the Xpulse 200 in the Indian market in September 2021, which might actually not sound like a big number at first. However, it should be noted that the ADV motorcycle registered year-on-year growth in sales of 141 per cent.

In September 2020, Hero could only sell 1,398 units of the Xpulse 200. But the motorcycle became one of the top-selling adventure touring motorcycles in the country in the same month this year. The homegrown manufacturer currently offers the bike with a 199.6 cc oil-cooled single-cylinder engine.

This motor puts out 18.08 PS of power at 8500 rpm and 16.45 Nm of torque at 6500 rpm on the standard version. However, the 2 extra valves on the Xpulse 200 4V help it generate 19.1 PS of power and 17.35 Nm of torque. Nonetheless, the engine comes mated to a 5-speed constant mesh gearbox.

The bike is built on a tubular diamond frame that is suspended by a telescopic fork up front, and a 10 step rider-adjustable monoshock at the rear. The braking setup consists of dual disc brakes along with a single-channel ABS. On the feature front, the motorcycle comes with a full LED headlight and an LCD instrument panel with smartphone-enabled navigation.

As of now, Hero offers the Xpulse 200 in five colour options, namely White, Matte Green, Matte Grey, Sports Red, and Panther Black. On the other hand, the Xpulse 200 4V is available in Trail Blue, Blitz Blue, and Red Raid.