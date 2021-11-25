Hero Xpulse 200 Sales Increase By Over 54% In October 2021

Last month (October 2021), Hero Xpulse 200 touched a total sales figure of 3,815 units, thus recording a YoY sales growth of 54.27 per cent

The Indian automobile industry is going through a sales slowdown right now. Hero MotoCorp, the largest two-wheeler manufacturer in India, saw a massive drop in its sales numbers as well across the board last month, with just one model registering a positive sales growth – Xpulse 200.

In October 2021, Hero dispatched a total of 3,815 units of the Xpulse 200 in the Indian market. This is a strong 54.27 per cent sales increase on a Year-on-Year (YoY) basis, compared to 2,473 units dispatched back in October 2020. In September 2021, the bike’s wholesale figure stood at 3,375 units, which translates to a 13.04 per cent Month-on-Month (MoM) sales growth for last month.

Hero Xpulse 200 is the most affordable adventure motorcycle on sale in India, which is why it is rather popular among young enthusiasts. It is currently available in two variants – standard and 4V – priced at Rs. 1.23 lakh and Rs. 1.28 lakh (ex-showroom prices, New Delhi), respectively. Both variants are mechanically identical except for the engine configuration.

Hero Xpulse 200 draws power from a 199.6cc, air/oil-cooled, single-cylinder engine. The standard variant gets a two-valve per cylinder setup and is rated at 18.08 PS and 16.45 Nm of peak power and torque, respectively. The ‘4V’ variant gets a four-valve per cylinder setup and is thus more powerful, belting out 19.1 PS and 17.35 Nm.

Transmission duties are handled by a 5-speed sequential gearbox on both variants. There are plenty of features on offer here, like a fully-digital LCD instrument console (with Bluetooth-enabled smartphone connectivity), LED lighting, disc brakes on both wheels, single-channel ABS, a tall visor, etc. For improved off-road performance, the motorcycle gets a 21-inch front wheel and an 18-inch rear wheel – both of them wire-spoked.

In the Indian market, the closest rival of the Hero ADV is Honda CB200X. The Xpulse 200 also serves as an affordable alternative to Royal Enfield Himalayan, KTM 250 Adventure, and BMW G310 GS. As per speculations, Hero MotoCorp is working on a more powerful ADV, which is expected to debut sometime during the next year.