Hero Xpulse 200 Is More Popular Than Xtreme 200

In terms of sales, the Xpulse 200 outsold the Xtreme 200 in the month of September 2019

The Hero Xpulse 200 range, including the Xpulse 200 and Xpulse 200T is certainly more popular than Hero’s very own Xtreme 200 range (Xtreme 200R and Xtreme 200S), sales figures for the month of September 2019 had revealed.

Hero was able to sell 3,490 units of the Xpulse 200 compared to a mere 530 units sold of the Xtreme 200 range. Even though both the ranges are offered with the same 200 cc engine, the Xpulse adventure bikes seem to do better than the Xtreme 200 urban motorcycles.

The 200 cc engine on offer with the Xtreme 200 and Xpulse 200 is a 2-valve, air-cooled engine that makes 18.4 HP of peak power and 17.1 Nm peak torque, and comes mated to a 5-speed transmission. Unlike the Xtreme 200 range, the Xpulse 200 range is offered with an optional direct fuel injection system, apart from the standard carburetted version.

In terms of specs on offer, all the bikes offer dual disc brakes along with single-channel ABS, and apart from the Xtreme 200R, all the other three motorcycles get turn-by-turn navigation, a full LED headlamp and Bluetooth connectivity. The Hero Xtreme 200R is priced at Rs 89,900 (ex-showroom) and competes against other 200 cc bikes in the Indian market including TVS Apache RTR 200, Bajaj Pulsar NS 200.

The Hero Xtreme 200S has a starting price of Rs 98,500 (ex-showroom), and in terms of price, competes against some of the premium 150-160 cc bikes including the Suzuki Gixxer SF which is priced at Rs 98,076 (ex-showroom), and the Yamaha R15 S, which has a starting price of Rs 1.17 lakh (ex-showroom).

On the other hand, the Xpulse 200 has an ex-showroom price of Rs 1.05 lakh and competes against the Mahindra’s touring motorcycle, the Mojo. Its off-roading sibling Xpule 200 retails at Rs 1.08 lakh (ex-showroom) which makes it the most affordable adventure bike currently available in India. Its closest rivals are the Royal Enfield Himalayan and the BMW G 310 GS, however, both of them are far more expensive.