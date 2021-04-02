Hero Xpulse 200 Army Edition Rendered, Looks Brawny

The Hero Xpulse 200 is currently priced at Rs 1.15 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), and rivals the Royal Enfield Himalayan in the Indian market

The Hero Xpulse 200 is the most affordable adventure tourer motorcycle currently available in the Indian market, with a base price of Rs 1,15,230 (ex-showroom, New Delhi). Adding the official rally kit for Rs 38,000 turns the motorcycle into a complete off-roader. The Xpulse 200 is a bare-bones purposeful motorcycle, and it gets the job done pretty well.

However, Eka Custom Designs have taken it a step ahead and created a Hero Xpulse 200 Army Edition rendering, and it certainly looks badass. The rendered motorcycle features the OEM Matte Green colour with all the original stickers. However, the rest of the bike has been tastefully modified.

The redesigned front-end includes a rectangular headlamp with a longer flyscreen, a restyled front fender, as well as a tweaked handlebar with knuckle guards. The front suspension now consists of WP USD forks. The motorcycle gets off-road tyres, and petal rotors have been added, which will certainly improve the braking of the Xpulse.

The rear-end of the motorcycle hasn’t been left untouched either. The rear-end looks narrower, and the exhaust has been positioned under the seat. This will help mounting luggage on the motorcycle. With all the changes in place, the Hero Xpulse 200 Army Edition surely looks mighty.

The Hero Xpulse 200 comes equipped with a 199.6 cc oil-cooled single-cylinder engine that produces 18.08 PS of maximum power at 8500 rpm and 16.45 Nm of peak torque at 6500 rpm. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed constant mesh gearbox.

The motorcycle has been built on a tubular diamond frame that is suspended by a telescopic fork up front, and a 10 step rider-adjustable monoshock at the back. The braking setup consists of dual disc brakes along with a single-channel ABS. On the feature front, the bike gets full LED headlight, as well as an LCD instrument panel with smartphone, enabled navigation.

While the Hero Xpulse 200 currently has no direct rival in the Indian market, it does face competition from the next most affordable adventure tourer in the country – the Royal Enfield Himalayan.