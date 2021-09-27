Hero Xpulse 200 4V Spotted Testing With Pillion At 112 KMPH – Video

Hero Xpulse 200 4V is expected to be more powerful than the existing 2V with better top-end performance; new colour schemes are also likely

We brought you the exclusive spy shots of the upcoming Hero Xpulse 200 4V recently and here is a video of the test mule clocking more than 110 kmph. We do expect the cruising speeds to improve as the Xpulse 200’s biggest caveat is its lack of performance on highways and having a better top-end will certainly help in appealing to a wider set of customers.

The Hero Xpulse 200 currently uses a 199.6 cc single-cylinder oil-cooled four-stroke two-value fuel-injected engine developing a maximum power output of 17.8 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 16.45 Nm at 6,500 rpm of peak torque and is connected to a five-speed transmission. The arrival of four valves per head will bring in a lot of advantages.

It makes the packaging lighter and compact and the overall combustion efficiency will increase owing to the better burning. The presence of two more valves will help in pumping more air-fuel mixture into the cylinder and thus it can breathe more freely leading to extended power band and higher rpm levels than in a typical 2V engine.

With higher efficiency and possibly better performance, the homegrown manufacturer could address the top-end or rather the lack of it in the Xpulse 4V. The most affordable adventure touring machine in the country made its market debut back in May 2019 and it was first showcased at the 2017 EICMA show in Milan, Italy with high anticipation.

The Xpulse 200 is priced around Rs. 1.20 lakh (ex-showroom) and except a slight increase in price when the 4V arrives. In addition, new colour schemes are expected to be offered as well as a new dual-tone blue and black shade was worn by the spied prototype. The Xpulse comes in five paint schemes currently – Sports Red, Matte Green, White, Matte Grey and Panther Black.

No major cosmetic updates are likely, judging by the undisguised spy shots as the four value stickers on the fuel tank are the only addition along with the Hero sticker below the pillion seat and updated body graphics. It will continue to offer an all-digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity and a turn-by-turn navigation system.