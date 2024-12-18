Hero Xpulse 200 4V Pro Dakar Edition Bookings Open, Priced At Rs. 1.67 Lakh

Hero Xpulse 200 4V Pro Dakar Edition gets a special livery and its bookings are open today ahead of the commencement of deliveries

Hero MotoCorp has introduced the Xpulse 200 4V Pro Dakar Edition at a price tag of Rs. 1,67,500 (ex-showroom, Delhi) with the official bookings opening today. This new edition comes with unique upgrades that set it apart from the standard Xpulse 200 4V model. Currently, the adv is priced at Rs. 1.51 lakh for the base and Rs. 1.63 lakh for the Pro variants (both prices, ex-showroom).

Recently, the brand discontinued the Xpulse 200T and Xtreme 200S in India. The homegrown manufacturer is gearing up to introduce the second generation Xpulse under the Xpulse 210 name likely next month. Having made its world premiere at the EICMA show in Milan a few months ago, it could be showcased to the Indian public at the upcoming Bharat Mobility Global Expo.

Back to the Hero Xpulse 200 4V Pro Dakar Edition, it certainly takes inspiration from the company’s Dakar programme as the special livery has been applied to the bodywork. However, the motorcycle remains similar to the standard model elsewhere. You could readily see the Dakar logo on the fuel tank and new body graphics on the sides.

The Xpulse 200 4V Pro Dakar Edition comes equipped with telescopic forks at the front with 250 mm travel boasting adjustability while the rear features a monoshock unit. The ground clearance stands at 270 mm and the ABS system comprises three modes. The customer deliveries will commence in the coming weeks and no powertrain changes have been made.

The range-topping special edition is equipped with a 199.6 cc, single-cylinder engine producing 18.9 bhp maximum power at 8,500 rpm and 17.35 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. It is paired with a five-speed transmission. The motorcycle features a 21-inch front and 18-inch rear wire-spoke wheel setup with disc brakes handling stopping duties at both ends.

Hero is also expected to launch the updated Mavrick 440, a scrambler based on the Mavrick, a duo of quarter-litre motorcycles in the coming months in the domestic market.