Hero Xpulse 200 4V Official Launch On October 6; Images Leaked

Hero Xpulse 200 4V will go on sale on October 6 and is expected to have increased performance over the existing two-valve engine
We brought you exclusive spy pictures of the Hero Xpulse 200 4V a few days ago and more details have emerged along with the images of the production-ready prototype showcased at a dealer meet. The largest two-wheeler maker in the country has also released a teaser and from which we can say that the Hero Xpulse 200 4V is destined for launch on October 6.
As for the design, no major changes have been made except for the new colour scheme and updated body graphics (splashes of blue colour on the fender, new Xpulse 200 decal on the fuel tank and large H logo on the sides) and the optional Rally Kit will also be available with the 4V tech. It is different from the two-tone blue and white colour scheme we spotted. As for the pricing, it could come at a slight premium over the existing model that costs around Rs. 1.21 lakh (ex-showroom).
Some of the key features in the Hero Xpulse 200 4V are digital instrumentation with Bluetooth connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation system, LED headlight, an LED taillight, single-channel ABS, telescopic front forks, preload-adjustable monoshock at the rear, disc brakes up front and rear, and so on.