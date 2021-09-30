Hero Xpulse 200 4V Official Launch On October 6; Images Leaked

Hero Xpulse 200 4V will go on sale on October 6 and is expected to have increased performance over the existing two-valve engine

We brought you exclusive spy pictures of the Hero Xpulse 200 4V a few days ago and more details have emerged along with the images of the production-ready prototype showcased at a dealer meet. The largest two-wheeler maker in the country has also released a teaser and from which we can say that the Hero Xpulse 200 4V is destined for launch on October 6.

The four-valve version could be sold alongside the two-valve variant and it will help the brand in having an expansive range. The addition of the 4V technology certainly makes the packaging better, more efficient and lighter in any motorcycle with better combustion efficiency and fewer unburnt mixture meant that it is a lot cleaner as well.

It will aid in the powertrain operating in higher rpm levels as well and thus the Hero Xpulse 200 4V can be expected to produce better power while having an improved top end. This will address the Achilles heel in the dual-purpose adventure tourer’s arsenal as it is not suited for highway riding and the 4V can hopefully fix that issue with better performance.

Currently, the 199.6cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled, two-valve engine produces 17.8 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 16.45 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm, and it could raise close to 20 bhp with improved cruising speeds as we spied the Hero Xpulse 200 4V testing at 112 kmph with a pillion. The engine will likely continue to be paired with a five-speed transmission. Currently, the 199.6cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled, two-valve engine produces 17.8 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 16.45 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm, and it could raise close to 20 bhp with improved cruising speeds as we spied the Hero Xpulse 200 4V testing at 112 kmph with a pillion. The engine will likely continue to be paired with a five-speed transmission.

As for the design, no major changes have been made except for the new colour scheme and updated body graphics (splashes of blue colour on the fender, new Xpulse 200 decal on the fuel tank and large H logo on the sides) and the optional Rally Kit will also be available with the 4V tech. It is different from the two-tone blue and white colour scheme we spotted. As for the pricing, it could come at a slight premium over the existing model that costs around Rs. 1.21 lakh (ex-showroom).

Some of the key features in the Hero Xpulse 200 4V are digital instrumentation with Bluetooth connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation system, LED headlight, an LED taillight, single-channel ABS, telescopic front forks, preload-adjustable monoshock at the rear, disc brakes up front and rear, and so on.