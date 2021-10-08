Hero Xpulse 200 4V Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 1.28 Lakh

Hero Xpulse 200 4V produces 1 bhp more power and 0.9 Nm more torque compared to the 2V version; three new colours introduced

Hero MotoCorp has announced the launch of the more powerful Xpulse 200 4V in the domestic market and is priced at Rs. 1,28,150 (ex-showroom). The 4V setup has increased the power and torque figures by a considerable margin as the former has gone up by 1 bhp and the latter by 0.90 Nm. We do expect it to make the top-end performance better and perhaps cruising speeds.

The dual-purpose adventure tourer sits as the entry-level motorcycle in its segment and it does not have any direct rival as the Royal Enfield Himalayan is priced significantly higher in a segment above. The 199.5 cc single-cylinder fuel-injected four-valve oil-cooled engine develops a maximum power output of 18.8 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 17.35 Nm at 6,500 rpm.

The powertrain continues to be linked with a five-speed transmission and in comparison, the same engine featuring 2V tech developed 17.8 bhp and 16.45 Nm. We brought you the first images of the Hero Xpulse 200 4V a while ago as it was caught on camera cruising at 112 kmph and later it was showcased in a dealer meet with the optional Rally Kit.

Besides the performance increase, the Hero Xpulse 200 4V gets graphical changes and three new colour schemes have been introduced namely Trail Blue, Blitz Blue, and Red Raid. The revised switchgear though comes with an engine cut-off button and an integrated starter while other features such as an LED headlamp, and an LCD instrument cluster with Bluetooth are carried over.

Other highlights in the Hero Xpulse 200 4V are a turn-by-turn navigation system, sleek-looking tail lamp, single-channel ABS system, 37 mm telescopic front forks with 190 mm suspension travel, 10-step preload-adjustable monoshock at the rear (both tuned to go off-roading), disc brakes up front and rear (276 mm and 220 mm respectively), block pattern tyres, single-piece seat and so on.

It rides on 21-inch front and 18-inch rear wheels and continues to have a ground clearance of 220 mm with 823 mm seat height and a 1,410 mm long wheelbase. The kerb weight stands at 157 kilograms and the fuel tank capacity is rated at 13 litres.