Hero Xoom 160 Spied Ahead Of Launch, To Rival Yamaha Aerox 155

Hero Xoom 160 will be presented in the maxi-scooter segment and it will rival Yamaha Aerox 155 in the Indian market

Hero MotoCorp will unveil a diverse range of two-wheelers at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. The Hero line-up includes Xpulse 210, Xtreme 250R, Karizma XMR 250, Xoom 160 and the 2025 Destini 125. However, ahead of the official launch, Hero Xoom 160 has been spied undisguised, revealing most of its features. Though maxi-style scooters are not as popular in India as in other Asian countries, still if Hero goes ahead and launches the Xoom 160 in the Indian market at an affordable price, it could indeed create a new customer base.

Hero Xoom 160 was showcased at the previous edition of the Bharat Mobility Global Expo last year. The spy images confirm that the scooter will carry most of the features from the model unveiled last year. Some of the design elements are going to be dual LED headlamps with LED DRLs, dual-purpose tyres, a massive windscreen, upswept exhaust pipe, front beak, and grab rails. The turn indicators will house halogen lamps.

It comes equipped with modern features in the form of keyless start/stop, all-digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation. There is a separate button to unlock the seat. Though it can also be opened via the key fob which can also be used for locking/unlocking the handle. There is no dearth of underseat storage space as a full-size helmet along with multiple small belongings can be easily fitted into it.

Mechanically, Hero Xoom 160 will come loaded with a 160cc liquid-cooled petrol engine which dishes out max power of 14 bhp. It boasts of telescopic front suspension and twin-shock absorbers at the rear. As for braking, there are disc units installed on both the wheels which work in sync with the single-channel ABS.

Hero Xoom 160 will directly rival Yamaha Aerox 155 in the Indian market, which is the only maxi-scooter on sale in the country as of now. The Aerox 155 is priced at Rs 1.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Hence, Hero will be aiming to undercut it by at least Rs 25,000 and the Xoom 160 could be priced around Rs 1.25 lakh (ex-showroom) upon its launch in India. The bookings of the scooter are expected to start from Jan 19 when it debuts at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.

Besides the Xoom 160, Hero MotoCorp will also launch the Xtreme 250R at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. The quarter-litre motorcycle had its global premiere at the EICMA 2024 in Italy. It was recently spotted upclose in New Delhi during its TVC shoot. Stay tuned for more updates on the same.