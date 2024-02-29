Hero Xoom 160 Adv Scooter Launching Soon – Specs & Expected Price

The Hero Xoom 160 features ADV inspired styling and will be powered by a 156cc, liquid-cooled engine that produces 14 bhp

The largest motorcycle manufacturer in India is now preparing itself to launch the Xoom 160 which will be its first premium scooter. The scooter has already been unveiled a few weeks back and will be officially launched soon.

The Xoom 160 features ADV inspired styling, which is evident in the shape of the front apron that hosts split LED headlights, a little beak, and a pretty big windscreen. From the sides, the design looks quite mature and as a single unit even though it looks quite large and long too.

The long wheelbase and the position of the fuel tank could translate to a voluminous boot. It sports 14-inch wheels at both ends just like the Xoom 125R, but these seem to be shod with wider and block-pattern tyres.

Being the flagship premium scooter in the lineup you can expect the Xoom 160 to be feature loaded and as of now we can confirm that it will be available with keyless ignition, remote seat opening, LED lights all round, smart find (lets you locate your scooter in a parking space), and a fully digital instrument cluster which may be equipped with Bluetooth and navigation option. It comes with telescopic forks at the front and dual spring shocks at the rear.

Powering the Xoom 160 is a 156cc, liquid-cooled engine that produces 14bhp of power and 13.7Nm of torque. These figures were displayed at the 2024 Bharat Mobility Expo that was held recently and Hero said that they are of the pre-production model. We believe that there will not be a huge difference between that and those of the production version, when it is released. The kerb weight is expected to be around 141 kilos.

As per reports, the Hero Xoom 160 is expected to be priced competitively which brings it around Rs 1.3 lakh (ex-showroom). Upon launch it will be rivalling the Aprilia SXR 160 and the Yamaha Aerox 155.