Hero Xoom 125 Launch Price Rs 86,900 In India, All Details Inside

Hero Xoom 125 will be sold through the regular Hero showrooms across the country with bookings starting next month

Hero MotoCorp has launched the Xoom 125 scooter at a sticker price of Rs 86,900 (ex-showroom, Delhi) at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. Unlike the Xoom 160 which will be retailed via the Hero Premia, it will be sold through the regular Hero showrooms across the country. Hero Xoom 125 bookings will start from February 2025 while deliveries will begin from March onwards. The Xoom 125 scooter will rival the Honda Activa 6G, TVS Ntorq 125 and Suzuki Avenis 125 in the Indian market.

The scooter flaunts an LED projector headlamp upfront which is somewhat inspired by the falcon’s eyes. In addition, it boasts of signature LED Position Light and first-in-segment LED sequential winkers. The Xoom 125 rides on 14-inch front and rear wheels, the first-in-segment for a 125cc scooter in India, which are shod with wider tyres. The scooter also comes with a front disc brake as standard while there is a drum unit at the rear.

Hero has equipped the Xoom 125 with a digital speedometer with Bluetooth connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation. Furthermore, it carries premium features in the form of an illuminated start button and a front glove box with a phone charger. It is packed with the conventional telescopic front forks and rear mono-shock as a suspension setup.

Hero Xoom 125 is powered by a 125cc single-cylinder petrol engine which develops top power of 9.8 bhp at 7250 rpm and peak torque of 10.4 Nm at 6000 rpm. It is the fastest scooter in the 125cc segment with a 0-60 kmph sprint time of 7.6 seconds. The price announcement could take place within the next couple of months in the domestic market.

Besides the Xoom 125, Hero has launched a plethora of products such as the Xtreme 250R, Xpulse 210 and Xoom 160. All these will be available at the brand’s newly-introduced Premia chain of dealerships.

Hero MotoCorp also showcased HF Deluxe Flex Fuel Motorcycle, 2025 Karizma XMR 210 Combat Edition, Mavrick 440 Pro, Karizma XMR 250, and Vida Z. All of these will go on sale in a phased-wise manner throughout this year in the Indian market.