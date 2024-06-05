Hero Xoom 110 Combat Edition Leaked – Price & New Features

The official price announcement of the Hero Xoom 110 Combat Edition is expected to happen soon; gets a host of cosmetic updates

Hero MotoCorp is expected to announce the official prices of the Combat Edition based on the Xoom 110 soon in the domestic market. Ahead of its launch, the brochure has been leaked online and the special edition will be priced Rs. 1,000 more than the top-spec ZX trim at Rs. 86,528 (ex-showroom, Tamil Nadu), according to a report.

Based on the ZX trim, the Hero Xoom 110 Combat Edition takes design inspiration from a fighter jet with the presence of a grey paint scheme that goes hand-in-hand with the black finishes found elsewhere including apron, fly screen, seats, mirrors, exhaust system and alloy wheels. It boasts corner bending lights, projector LED headlamp and H-shaped LED tail lamp as the regular ZX.

Adding flare to the grey shade is the contrasting neon graphics found on the side and the lower front panels. The digital instrument console offers features such as low fuel indication, real time mileage indication, caller ID and SMS alerts, and Bluetooth connectivity. The Hero Xoom 110 Combat Edition runs on 12-inch diamond cut alloy wheels.

It comes with 90/90-12 front and 100/80-12 rear tubeless tyres. With no performance changes, the Hero Xoom 110 Combat Edition derives power from a 110.9 cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine, which also powers the Pleasure Plus and Maestro Edge. This engine produces a peak power of 8 hp at 7,250 rpm and a maximum torque of 8.7 Nm at 5,750 rpm.

Additionally, the i3s idle start/stop technology helps conserve fuel. Earlier this year, Hero introduced the Xoom 110 in India and its range will be expanded with the inclusion of the Xoom 125R and the Xoom 160 adventure scooter this financial year. Currently, the base Xoom LX is priced at Rs. 77,070 while the mid-spec VX costs Rs. 80,428.

The top-end Xoom 110 ZX carries a price tag of Rs. 85,528 (ex-showroom, Tamil Nadu). Hero’s latest lineup of volume-based motorcycles and scooters have been well received by customers while the Mavrick 440 based on the Harley-Davidson X440 was one of its recent launch highlights. The brand also has new 400+ cc offerings and advs under developments.