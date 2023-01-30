Hero Xoom 110 CC Scooter Launched In India At Rs. 68,599

Hero Xoom comes with features such as diamond-cut alloy wheels, Bluetooth connectivity and segment-first cornering lamps

Her MotoCorp has today announced the launch of the Xoom 110 cc scooter in the domestic market and is priced at Rs. 68,599 for the base LX variant, Rs. 71,799 for the mid-spec VX and Rs. 76,699 for the top-spec ZX variant (all prices, ex-showroom introductory, New Delhi). We brought you the exclusive details of the Xoom months ago and now it’s finally available on sale.

The range-topping Hero Xoom ZX comes with some unique features such as cornering lamps. The first-in-segment feature utilised a gyroscopic sensor to send the signal to the cornering lights when the scooter leans and in turn, the projection faces the direction the lean happens through the bend. The system works only when the scooter is on the move.

It is also equipped with sporty-looking diamond-cut alloy wheels and Xtec-based updates including Bluetooth connectivity that helps in showing alerts and notifications on the console. In addition, for the betterment of safety, a 190 mm front disc brake is available while the other two variants only get a 130 mm drum setup up front (130 mm rear drum for all).

The mid-level Hero Xoom VX features all-digital instrumentation as well but is backlit differently and does not offer Bluetooth technology. The entry-level LX trim only features a semi-digital cluster but optionally elements such as a USB charger can be chosen. As for the performance, the familiar 110.9 cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine found in the Pleasure Plus and Maestro Edge 110 is used.

It develops a maximum power output of 8 hp at 7,250 rpm and 8.7 Nm of peak torque delivered at 5,750 rpm. The i3s idle start/stop technology is available as standard to conserve fuel. The LX and VX variants tip the weighing scale at just 108 kg while the top-spec ZX is one kg heavier. The fuel tank capacity stands at 5.2 litres while the seat height and ground clearance are at 770 mm and 155 mm respectively.

The fully-loaded Hero Xoom ZX is priced around Rs. 4,000 cheaper than the recently launched Honda Activa H-Smart and is also more affordable than the TVS Jupiter. The low-end trim rides on 90/90-12 rear while the other two are wider at 100/80-12. All variants come with 90/90-12 at the front.