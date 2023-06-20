Hero Working On Several New Premium Motorcycles – All Details

Hero Motocorp will launch multiple premium motorcycles in the Indian market, including two new 125cc bikes and four bikes in the core and upper premium categories

Hero Motocorp, the top-selling two-wheeler manufacturer in the Indian market seems to be steadily shifting its focus to the premium bike segment. After dominating the 100cc commuter space, the company is working to launch an array of new offerings in multiple product categories. In addition to this, the company will also introduce a new dealership chain specifically dedicated to these new premium bikes.

Hero will launch new 125cc bikes in the country and it has already been spotted testing. As opposed to the current 125cc commuter-friendly range including Glamour and Super Splendour, the upcoming bikes will be inclined towards a sporty character judging by the spy images. There could be another 125 cc motorcycle with a more premium appeal.

Could be positioned alongside the existing Glamour, one of the two bikes will be a commuter-oriented product with a hint of sporty touch and it will get the brand’s Bluetooth-based Hero Connect features.

On the other hand, the premium 125cc motorcycle could have a very sleek and muscular design and it will likely be a budget-friendly naked sports motorcycle. Some media reports also hint at the development of a new 125cc liquid-cooled engine for the upcoming new range.

Apart from these, four more bikes are under development including the upcoming fully faired Karizma XMR 210 and its street naked sibling, which will essentially utilize the same chassis and the new 210cc liquid-cooled engine. One of the much-awaited bikes is the Harley Davidson X440 which is slated for a launch on July 3.

Another bike will likely be a street-oriented modern naked machine and it could be based on the X440. In order to cater to the customers of these upcoming premium motorcycles, Hero Motocorp will launch a new separate dealership chain and plans to extend it to 100 cities within a year.