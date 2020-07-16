Hero Turns Xtreme 200R Into First-Responder Mobile Ambulances

Hero MotoCorp has delivered two custom-built motorcycle ambulances, based on Xtreme 200R, to health authorities in Rajasthan

To help tackle the COVID-19 pandemic, Hero MotoCorp has created a first-responder motorcycle ambulance as a part of its Corporate Social Responsibility. The ambulance is essentially a Hero Xtreme 200R with a custom-built sidecar. The vehicle has been developed by Hero’s engineering teams at New Model Centre, Gurugram, and Centre of Innovation and Technology, Jaipur.

The motorcycle ambulance comes with a lot of essential medical equipment, like a first-aid kit, oxygen cylinder, and a fire extinguisher. The motorcycle also comes equipped with a folding beacon, LED flashing lights on the sidecar, ambulance siren, and a wireless public announcement system. The sidecar has an integrated stretcher which can be folded up into a chair, and it also has a folding hood on top for shade.

At the moment, two such vehicles have been provided to Community Health Centres in Neemrana and Mundawar, Rajasthan. More first-responder vehicles will be built and handed over to health and safety organisations. The company had previously stated that 60 such ambulances will be donated across India. This would help add mobility to the existing medical care system, especially in rural areas.

Back in April, Hero had also commissioned an aid worth Rs. 100 crore for COVID-19 relief funds in India. The BML Munjal University in Daruheda, Haryana, which is run by Hero group, had also been converted into a relief centre around the same time. Other humanitarian efforts by the company include the provision of more than 15,000 daily meals for stranded workers and labourers in various states.

The Hero Xtreme 200R ambulance is mechanically the same as a regular Xtreme 200R, except for the sidecar. It is powered by the same 199.5cc, single-cylinder engine, paired to a 5-speed sequential gearbox. This motor is capable of generating 18.4 PS and 17.1 Nm of peak power and torque, respectively.

As for the regular Hero Xtreme 200R, the BS6-compliant version still awaits its launch in India. The company has finally launched the Xpulse 200 BS6, and we expect the rest of Hero’s 200cc range to follow suit. Hero has also recently launched a 160cc version of the Xtreme, called Xtreme 160R.