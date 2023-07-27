Hero To Locally Produce Another American Motorcycle Brand – Details

Hero MotoCorp penned down a deal with California-based Zero Motorcycles earlier this calendar year to jointly develop electric motorcycles

Hero MotoCorp and Harley-Davidson introduced the X440 neo-retro roadster a few weeks ago with an attractive starting price. This has been the first motorcycle spawned out of the partnership between the largest two-wheeler manufacturer in the world and the famed American motorcycle maker. The mutual synergy will give rise to a host of new models in the near future.

The Milwaukee-based brand recently trademarked the Nightster 440 name while Hero will reportedly launch a 440 cc motorcycle by March 2024 taking inspiration from the Yamaha MT-01 power cruiser in India. The alliances of high stakes between Indian two-wheeler makers and globally acclaimed brands have been fruitful so far – TVS/BMW, Bajaj/KTM and Bajaj/Triumph are some examples.

Riding along the same path, Hero MotoCorp has confirmed that it will manufacture and sell another American brand in the domestic market. The California-born Zero Motorcycles is well recognised for its lineup of electrified models as it currently sells motocross, dual sport and street motorcycles with riding range of up to 300 km and has won accolades in multiple racing series in the United States.

Hero MotoCorp penned down a deal with Zero Motorcycles earlier this calendar year to jointly develop zero-emission motorcycles (no pun intended). With the Indian two-wheeler industry slowly transitioning to electrification, Hero wants to be at the forefront of proceedings and launched the Vida V1 late last year. And now, having Zero at its helm will give it a head-start over its rivals.

The arrival of Zero’s range of electrified motorcycles utilising the wide reach and local manufacturing prowess of Hero could make a big impact in the burgeoning space. While no launch timeframe has been revealed yet, we can expect the first line of Zero motorcycles to be introduced within the next two years. In the meantime, Hero will also utilise its shareholding in Ather Energy to help develop its own range of Vida electric two-wheelers.

As for its ICE range, Hero is working on new 440 cc motorcycles as mentioned above along with a new 420 cc liquid-cooled and a new 210 cc liquid-cooled engine that will be used in a host of upcoming models.