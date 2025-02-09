Hero To Launch New Adventure Bike To Rival KTM 390 And RE Himalayan 450

Hero MotoCorp will foray into the middleweight adventure motorcycle segment with the all-new Xpulse 421 in the Indian market

Hero MotoCorp will introduce an all-new adventure motorcycle in the middleweight segment to rival Royal Enfield Himalayan 450, KTM 390 Adventure and the yet-to-be-launched TVS Apache RTX in the Indian market. The new ADV bike could be called Xpulse 421 and it is expected to launch in India by early 2026. The design sketch of the new motorcycle was showcased at the EICMA 2024 in Italy. A few days back, the design patent filed in our country was leaked online and it gives us a clear glimpse of what is about to come.

The leaked images revealed that Hero Xpulse 421 would flaunt a unique design, something that we haven’t seen before in the middle-weight adventure segment. It is quite different from the Xpulse 210 and appears pretty much inspired by the Yamaha Tenere 700. The Xpulse 421 boasts of a flat LED headlamp with a tall windscreen, stretched radiator shrouds and beefy fuel tank.

The equipment list just doesn’t end here as the Xpulse 421 adventure motorcycle also gets an engine guard, knuckle protectors and a rear parcel rack. The turn indicators and tail-lamp cluster is also expected to feature LED units. It could be offered with a 21-inch front and 18-inch rear spoked wheels while shod with dual-purpose tyres.

As for features, we expect that Hero will present the new Xpulse ADV bike with several bells and whistles in the form of an all-digital TFT instrument console, Bluetooth connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation, switchable traction control system, switchable dual-channel ABS and ride-by-wire throttle. It would sit on a steel trellis frame, which could be suspended by USD front forks and mono-shock rear absorbers.

Mechanically, it would be powered by an all-new in-house developed 421 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine. Though power and torque figures are not in public domain yet, we expect the adventure motorcycle to make around 45 bhp and 45 Nm, respectively. The engine could be linked to a 6-speed transmission with a slipper clutch. The stopping power will come from disc units at front as well as rear.

Hero Xpulse 421 is expected to break cover in production-ready form at the EICMA 2025 in November in Milan, Italy. It could well make its India debut at the 2026 Auto Expo in January and go on sale in subsequent months in our market. It will be the most expensive Hero motorcycle upon its launch in the Indian market with prices starting around Rs 3.50 lakh (ex-showroom).