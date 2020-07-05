Hero Xtreme 200S and Xpulse 200T had previously been removed from the company’s website, but now they’ve returned, thus hinting at a launch soon

Hero MotoCorp has officially announced that it will be launching the BS6-compliant versions of the Xtreme 200S and Xpulse 200T soon. The specifications of the BS6 models haven’t been released, but we have the specs for the Xpulse 200 BS6, which will feature the same engine. It puts out 17.8 PS of peak power and 16.45 Nm of max torque, down from 18.4 bhp and 17.1 Nm in the BS4 model.

The same powerplant to be present on the Xtreme 200S and the Xpulse 200T. It will be mated to a 5-speed sequential gearbox. To comply with the stricter emission norms, both these motorcycles will feature a catalytic converter integrated into the exhaust. Also, the carburetted versions will probably be discontinued, and only the fuel-injected variants will be available. The engine will also feature a redesigned oil cooler, which will help keep the temperature down during long rides.

The weight of the motorcycles is expected to increase by 3 kg. The dimensions will remain the same as before, and there will no change to their design as well. To update the aesthetics, there might be new livery on offer, but other than that, there will be no visual difference compared to the BS4 models.

The Hero Xpulse 200T is the touring version of the off-road-biased Xpulse 200. The Hero Xtreme 200S, on the other hand, is the full-faired version of the naked Xtreme 200R. Hero offers a fully digital instrument console on its entire 200cc range, with integrated Bluetooth connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation.

Braking duties on both these motorcycles will be performed by a twin-disc setup, 276mm at the front and 220mm at the rear. Braking safety is improved via a single-channel ABS. Dual-channel ABS won’t be offered to keep the costs down, which is a missed opportunity on Hero’s part.

Both the Hero Xtreme 200S and Xpulse 200T will undergo a significant price hike of around Rs. 10,000. The former was previously priced at Rs. 99,400 and the latter at Rs. 95,500 (both prices are ex-showroom, New Delhi). Expect the launch to happen in the coming weeks.