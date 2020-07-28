Hero To Launch 300cc Adventure Bike – 5 Things To Know

Check out our list of top five things you should know about Hero’s upcoming 300cc Adventure motorcycle

Earlier this year, at the 2020 Hero World Event, the manufacturer had showcased a new concept motorcycle. While the motorcycle did not have any bodywork at the time, its underpinnings were completely exposed and visible. Other than that, we’ve recently gathered some new information about the upcoming bike. Here, we present to you five facts about Hero’s 300cc Adventure motorcycle.

1. Will Have 30+ HP

The new Hero Adventure motorcycle is expected to have a single-cylinder, liquid-cooled 300cc engine, with an expected maximum power output of over 30 horsepower. It might get a brand new 6-speed gearbox as well, although we don’t have any confirmation about that yet. We’re sure that the riding ergonomics of the motorcycle will be geared towards touring than all-out off-roading.

2. Will Have A New Trellis Frame

The motorcycle concept showcased at the Hero World Event 2020 had a steel trellis frame, similar to KTMs and Ducatis. A trellis-type motorcycle frame is more expensive to manufacture than a perimeter frame or a cradle-type frame, but it is also lighter and stronger. Usually, such kind of construction is favoured for performance motorcycles, which makes it ideal for Hero’s upcoming bike.

3. It Will Have A Lot Of Premium Equipment

Standard features on the upcoming Hero adventure motorcycle will include a digital instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity, dual-disc braking system (probably with switchable dual-channel ABS), a 21-inch front wheel and a 17-inch rear wheel (both wire-spoked units, like a proper adventure bike), LED headlight and LED taillight setup, etc.

4. Will Share Tech With The Dakar Bike

For this premium motorcycle, it makes sense that the new motorcycle would borrow its technology from the Hero 450RR Dakar motorcycle. Although we don’t expect Hero to offer the same cycle parts as the Dakar Rally bike, like the meaty 57mm front forks, we expect the design and the ergonomics to be inspired by the 450RR. The seat will surely be long and accommodating, and unlike the Xpulse 200, the footpegs will probably be slightly rear-set.

5. It Will Be Extremely Value-For-Money

Even with all the impressive tech and equipment on offer, Hero will manage to keep the price of the motorcycle relatively low. It will undercut the prices of the BMW G310GS and KTM 390 Adventure by a huge margin, and will directly rival the Royal Enfield Himalayan. We expect Hero to launch their upcoming 300cc adventure bike at just over Rs. 2 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). There’s no confirmation about the launch at the moment, but we expect the motorcycle to debut in India during the second half of the next year.