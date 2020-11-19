Hero Splendor Sales Up By 19% In Oct, Over 3.15 Lakh Bikes Sold

Hero Splendor retains its position as the highest-selling two-wheeler in the Indian market last month as well with more than 3.15 lakh units

Hero MotoCorp has been the biggest two-wheeler manufacturer in the Indian market for quite some time now, so it’s not surprising to see that the homegrown automaker managed to outsell all other two-wheeler manufacturers in the country during this festive season. Out of all the bikes Hero sells, the Splendor is one of the oldest as well as most popular nameplates in the country.

Hero MotoCorp managed to sell more than 3.15 lakh units of the Splendor motorcycle in the month of October 2020 alone, which means that the said bike recorded a positive growth in sales by 19 per cent, as compared to the same month last year. This also means that the Splendor contributed a sizeable amount to Hero’s total sale of 7,91,137 two wheelers in the same period.

These numbers helped Hero retain its position as the market leader in terms of sales, and its market share went up from 33.40 per cent in October 2019 to 38.52 per cent last month. As of now, the Splendor range consists of three different motorcycles, namely Splendor iSmart, Splendor+ as well as Super Splendor.

The Splendor+ draws power from a 97.2 cc air cooled, 4-stroke, single-cylinder, OHC engine that generates 8 PS of max power at 8,000 rpm, along with 8.05 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm. On the other hand, the Splendor iSmart makes use of a 113.2 cc air-cooled motor that produces 9.15 PS at 7,500 rpm, and 9.89 Nm at 5,500 rpm.

The Super Splendor comes equipped with a 124.7 cc air-cooled, 4-stroke, OHC, single-cylinder unit which is rated at 10.87 PS/10.6 Nm. The transmission duties on the former two are taken care of by a 4-speed gearbox, while the Super Splendor gets a 5-speed setup.

The Splendor+ has a starting price of Rs 60,960, which goes up to Rs 64,470, while the Splendor iSmart is priced between Rs 65,950 and Rs 68,150. On the other hand, the Super Splendor will set you back by Rs 69,450 for the drum brake variant, and Rs 72,950 (all prices are ex-showroom, New Delhi) for the disc brake trim.