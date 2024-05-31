Hero Splendor Plus Xtec 2.0 Launched In India At Rs. 82,911

Hero Splendor Plus Xtec 2.0 is Rs. 3,000 costlier than the regular Splendor Xtec and it gets dual-tone shades, a digital instrument console and USB charging port

Hero MotoCorp has announced the launch of the Splendor Plus Xtec 2.0 in India and it carries a price tag of Rs. 82,911 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The largest two-wheeler manufacturer in the world has introduced mild updates to the popular commuter motorcycle including revised graphics while the no-frills look continues without any hindrance to appease a wide range of consumers.

It comes with an LED headlamp unit, exhaust heat shield, silver finish to the crash guard, an upright handlebar, a single-piece seat, halogen tail lamp and turn indicators, black finished five-spoke alloy wheels complemented by black and grey touches, a silver grab rail that can also act as a tail rack and side hooks for carrying utilities around while commuting.

The Hero Splendor Plus Xtec 2.0 has been made available in a total of three two-tone colour schemes namely Matte Grey, Gloss Black and Gloss Red. Celebrating 30 years of the top-selling nameplate, the motorcycle differentiates itself from the regular Splendor with dual-tone shades and different looking turn indicators.

It is Rs. 3,000 pricier than the standard Splendor Xtec and competes with Bajaj Platina and the well-received Honda Shine 100, which has surpassed three lakh unit sales in just a year since its market launch. The Hero Splendor Plus Xtec 2.0 derives power from a 97.2 cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine developing just over 8 hp at 8,000 rpm and 8.05 Nm of torque at 6,000 rpm.

The powertrain is linked with a four-speed transmission and helps achieve a claimed mileage of around 73 kmpl. Hero’s patented i3S technology is also incorporated to save fuel. As for braking, drum setup can be found at the front and rear while the suspension duties are handled by the conventional telescopic front forks and dual shock absorbers at the rear.

Other highlights of the Hero Splendor Plus Xtec 2.0 are an all-digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity showing SMS and call alerts and a USB charging port.