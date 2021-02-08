Hero Splendor Plus 100 Million Edition Detailed In A Walkaround Video

To commemorate the 100 million production milestone, Hero launched special ‘100 Million’ edition models of its two-wheelers

Hero MotoCorp recently crossed the 100 million mark for its two-wheeler production, becoming the first two-wheeler manufacturer in India to achieve this feat. To commemorate this historic milestone, the company had launched special ‘100 Million’ Edition models of its scooters and motorcycles in India.

Here, we have a video walkaround of the Hero Splendor Plus 100 Million Edition, uploaded by a channel named ConsumerABS. The video showcases all the design details of the motorcycle. This particular model gets red body paint, with graphics on the tank, headlight cowl, and centre panel. There’s a ‘100 Million’ badge on the fuel tank, which looks great.

The seat gets a dual-tone design with contrasting red stitching and ‘100 Million’ branding on the seat. The alloy wheels, engine assembly, front telescopic forks, toolbox, swingarms, and the chain cover have been blacked-out. The blacked-out lower body looks sporty against the red paint on the rest of the bike. The engine guard, handlebar, exhaust guard, and rear luggage carrier get a chrome finish.

There are no mechanical changes on the motorcycle though. Hero Splendor Plus 100 Million Edition continues to draw power from a 97.2cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine. This powerplant can develop a peak power of 8.02 PS and a peak torque of 8.05 Nm. It gets a fuel-injection system and i3S start-stop feature, which help increase the fuel economy and reduce emissions.

Transmission duties are handled by a 5-speed gearbox. The motorcycle gets halogen headlight and taillight, along with bulb indicators. It also gets conventional telescopic forks at the front and five-step adjustable dual shockers at the rear. The wheels on both the ends are 18-inch units, shod with 80/100 tyres at the front as well as the rear wheel. The bike gets 130mm drum brakes on both the wheels, with a combined braking system.

On the Splendor Plus, optional features include a self-start system and alloy wheels. Disc brakes aren’t offered, not even as an option, which is quite disappointing for a motorcycle in this day and age. As for the price, the Hero Splendor Plus retails for between Rs. 61,785 and Rs. 65,295 (ex-showroom, New Delhi).