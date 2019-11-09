Hero Splendor iSmart BS-VI Delivery Commences in India

India’s first BS-VI compliant motorcycle ‘Splendor iSmart 110’ launched recently at Rs. 64,900, gets fuel injected engine that offers 10 percent more torque than its predecessor

Hero MotoCorp has launched their first BS-VI compliant motorcycle ‘Splendor iSmart 110’ with fuel injection recently, priced at Rs 64,900 (ex-showroom, Delhi). Mr Indra Prakash from Delhi has become the first customer of the BS6 Splendor iSmart in India.

The Hero Splendor iSmart is powered by a 110cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine. The BS-VI compliant engine paired with a four speed gearbox produces about 9 bhp of peak power and 9.89 Nm of peak torque.

Hero claims that the engine now makes 10 percent more torque than its predecessor. The Splendor iSmart 110 also gets a new idle start/stop system called the i3S system that definitely will contribute towards improving the fuel efficiency figure.

The Splendor iSmart 110 uses a new diamond frame that promises to offer better stability. It depends on a telescopic suspension setup at the front and 5 step adjustable twin hydraulic shock absorbers at the rear. The front suspension of the motorcycle has been increased by 15mm for better comfort.

The motorcycle relies on a 240mm disc brake at the front and 130mm drum brake at the rear for stopping. It uses an 18 inch alloy wheels shod with 80/100 section tyres on both ends.The Splendor iSmart BS-VI variant has a kerb weight of 116 kilograms and gets a fuel tank capacity of 9.5 litres that promises to offer a decent overall range.

The Splendor iSmart measures 2048 mm in length, 726mm in width and a has a height of 1110mm. The wheelbase of the motorcycle has also increased by 35mm and now stands at 1270mm. The motorcycle has a ground clearance of 180mm. The Splendor iSmart BS6 is available with three colour options-Red, Blue and Grey.

During the time of its launch Hero Motocorp officials quite clearly said, that the motorcycle will reach the dealerships across the country within the next 3 or 4 weeks.