Hero Splendor+ Black And Accent Edition Launched In India At Rs. 64,470

Hero Splendor+ Black and Accent can be customised with three design themes chosen from the ‘Hero CoLabs’ contest according to the customer’s preference

Hero MotoCorp has today announced the launch of the Splendor+ Black and Accent edition in the domestic market and it is priced at Rs. 64,470 each (ex-showroom, Delhi). Automobile manufacturers tend to introduce special editions and new variants during the festive season to lure in new customers and the same trend is followed everywhere to take advantage of the positive buying sentiments.

The unique thing is that the Hero Splendor+ Black and Accent can be customised with the graphics of the customer’s choice and it comes as a result of the brand’s ‘Hero CoLabs’ contest. Participants from across India created graphic design themes for the popular Splendor+ entry-level commuter motorcycle. All the entries were evaluated and only three designs have been picked out of the thousands entries.

The three designs are now made available to the buyers and one of them can be picked to be applied on to the motorcycle. If they are not interested in the custom graphics, they can elect not to use any graphics. The Hero CoLabs was introduced in early April and it acts as an ideal platform for enthusiasts, aspiring designers, and even students to showcase their creativity.

The unique initiative received more than 10,000 registrations and the final results were announced in May 2020. Within five months, the largest two-wheeler manufacturer in the country put together the winning designs from the contest into production and made them available to our customers, and more collaborative approach will be followed in the future according to the company.

As for the design, the Splendor+ Black and Accent edition features an all-black theme with black alloy wheels, blackened engine area and black chain cover, alongside optional 3D Hero logo. Available across the country, the three distinctive designs are named Beetle Red, Firefly Golden, and Bumble Bee Yellow and they are priced at Rs. 899 each.

Customers also get the option to choose a complete kit that includes the graphics, 3D Hero logo and rim tape for a price of Rs. 1,399.