Hero Sold 6 Lakh+ Two-Wheelers In Sep 2019, Splendor & Passion Sales Down

Hero MotoCorp sold a total of 6,12,204 units in September 2019 and registered a growth of 12.6 per cent compared to the previous month

Hero MotoCorp has released a statement that it has sold 6,12,204 units in the month of September 2019. Compared to the previous month of August, Hero registered a growth of 12.6 per cent when about 5,43,406 units of motorcycles and scooters were retailed. This has come as a welcoming boost for the largest two-wheeler maker in the country ahead of the festive season.

The homegrown manufacturer announced a number of benefit and discount schemes along the way to revive sales sentiments among customers. Sanjay Bhan, Head of Sales, After-Sales & Parts, Hero MotoCorp commented that the growth has indeed been driven by first-time buyers and thus a range of special schemes like low down payment, lucrative interest rates and easy EMIs are being provided.

Hero offers festive exchange bonus of Rs. 3,000 on its scooter portfolio while buyers across India can upgrade to the Xtreme series with a special exchange bonus of Rs. 5,000. Moreover, Hero is selling a range of goodies worth up to Rs. 2,100 under Hero GoodLife and service packages.

Additionally, purchasers wanting to own a Hero motorcycle or scooter can also receive financial benefits by buying through specific applications. To offer support to dealers, Hero has increased credit limits and announced incentives to sales teams. Recently, Hero MotoCorp inaugurated two training centres in Andhra Pradesh as well as Delhi.

Hero has also imparted skills training to more than 20,000 candidates and the unique XTracks Experience organised in Bengaluru provides the opportunity for riders to experience the XPulse 200 – in a specially laid out off-road zone. Hero MotoSports Team Rally is on a roll lately as well.

This month, the team secured its maiden victory of the season at the gruelling Pan Africa Rally 2019 in Morocco. This was the second overall win for the Team and its performances have improved leaps and bounds over the last few years. It is worth noting that the team has three podiums to its credits including the one in Merzouga and Desert Storm.