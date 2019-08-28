Hero Sold 4,500+ Units Of Xpulse 200, Xtreme In July 2019

Hero managed to sell a total of more than 4,500 units of the Xpulse and Xtreme series in the domestic market last month

Hero MotoCorp sold a total of 5,11,374 units in the month of July 2019. When compared to the corresponding month in 2018, the homegrown manufacturer saw a massive YoY decline of 22.9 per cent as 6,63,283 units were retailed during that period. The largest two-wheeler producer in the country garnered 33.83 per cent market share at a decrease of 2.68 per cent compared to July 2018.

Except for Suzuki, no mainstream two-wheeler maker registered positive sales growth last month due to the unfavourable market scenario persisting over the last several months. With nearly 1,79,000 units, the Splendor stood as the most sold model within Hero’s domestic portfolio while the recently launched 200 cc models did not perform badly either.

The Xpulse 200 and 200T recorded 2,530 units cumulatively while their naked streetfighter sibling, the Xtreme 200R, saw a total of 426 units. The latter encountered 55 per cent YoY sales increase as only 275 units were sold during the same month last year. The Xtreme Sports and Xtreme 200S witnessed 1,596 units, bringing the cumulative numbers to more than 4,500 units.

The Xpulse 200 dual-purpose adventure tourer is priced at a highly competitive Rs. 97,000 for the carb variant while the 200 T is Rs. 3,000 cheaper at Rs. 94,000. The fuel-injected variant of the Xpulse 200, on the other hand, costs Rs. 1.05 lakh. The Xtreme 200S does undercut some of its competitors by a big margin as it can be had for Rs. 98,500 (all prices, ex-showroom).

All the three motorcycles use the familiar 199.6 cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, four-stroke, 2V, OHC engine good, which is good enough to develop a maximum power output of 18.4 PS at 8,000 rpm and 17.1 Nm of peak torque delivered at 6,500 rpm. It is mated to a five-speed transmission. The 200S has several commonalities with the 200T and 200R.

Its significant features include a full LED headlamp setup, single-channel ABS system, new LCD instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation and gear position indicator. The Xpulse is the most affordable adventure based motorcycle available in the country.

Data Source: AutoPunditz