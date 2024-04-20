Hero Registers Trademark for Mavrick 440 Scrambler Name In India

The next-in-line Hero motorcycle will share its underpinnings and powertrain with the brand’s latest Mavrick 440

Hero Motorcorp launched the Mavrick 440 in February this year at a starting price of Rs. 1.99 lakh, going all the way up to Rs. 2.24 lakh (ex-showroom). The company’s flagship is based on the Harley-Davidson X440 which debuted last year in India, sharing the same chassis and engine. In the latest development, the Indian two-wheeler manufacturer has trademarked a new name for its upcoming motorcycle. The Mavrick 440 Scrambler will be the name of the Hero’s next prominent motorcycle and as the name suggests, it will be based on the Mavrick 440.

While there are no details available about the upcoming motorcycle, we expect the Hero Scrambler to share the majority of its parts with the Mavrick 440, however, there will be plenty of changes to the package. This comes down to the fact that the existing Mavrick 440 is a roadster and converting it to a scrambler will require some work such as a taller stance, relatively longer travel suspension setup and more.

In addition to this, a wider handlebar setup, off-road-oriented block pattern tyres, repositioned footpegs and a reworked seat could be expected in the Mavrick 440 Scrambler as compared to the roadster Mavrick 440. Moreover, the design will likely get some updates to better suit the overall character of a scrambler.

Talking about the underpinnings, the main frame could be a straight lift-off from the Mavrick 440 to keep the costs in check, albeit with minor changes here and there. The familiar 440cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine doing its duty on the Hero Mavrick 440 and Harley-Davidson X440 will likely power the new Hero Scrambler.

It is expected to carry the same state of tune, putting out 27 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 36 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm, mated to a 6-speed gearbox. There could be minor changes to the tuning and gear ratios to suit the Scrambler’s character but we don’t expect any major alterations.

The current Hero Mavrick 440 rides on 17-inch wheels on both ends and the Scrambler could get a 19-inch front while the rear will likely be the same 17-inch unit. It is important to note that the government’s website mentions the current status as “Market for Exam”, which means that the name is not approved yet. However, the name trademark filing is a clear indication that Hero Motocorp could launch the Mavrick 440-based Scrambler in the near future.