Hero Pleasure Plus Xtec Launched In India At Rs. 69,500

Hero Pleasure Plus Xtec gets features such as LED projector headlamp, Bluetooth connectivity, chrome accents, new yellow colour, etc

Hero MotoCorp has today announced the launch of the Pleasure Plus Xtec in the domestic market and is priced at Rs. 69,500 (ex-showroom). The Pleasure Plus range starts at Rs. 61,900 (ex-showroom) in India and the new variant is available across all authorised dealerships according to the brand. We brought you the first images of the Pleasure Plus Xtec from a dealer meet recently.

To differentiate itself from the regular model, the largest two-wheeler manufacturer in the country has added chromed out mirrors, chrome accents to the handlebar, muffler protector, seat backrest and fender stripe. The new two-tone seat is accompanied by coloured inner panels and there is a new seat backrest for the pillion.

Hero has made available a metal front fender as well and the semi-digital instrument console gains Bluetooth connectivity and it enables call alerts, message alerts and phone battery status. A side stand indication and engine cut-off function are also given in the Pleasure Plus Xtec. It is presented in multiple colour schemes as the standard 110 cc scooter.

They are Polestar Blue, Matte Vernier Grey, Matte Black, Matte Green, Midnight Black, Pearl Silver White, and Sporty Red alongside a new Jubilant Yellow hue. It also features segment-first projector LED headlight that is claimed to provide 25 per cent more light intensity with a longer and wider throw. It has anti-fog tech for optimum road visibility.

As for the dimensions, no changes have been made to the Hero Pleasure Plus Xtec as it has an overall length of 1,769 mm, a width of 704 mm and stands 1,162 mm tall with a wheelbase length of 1,238 mm and ground clearance of 155 mm. It tips the weighing scale at 106 kilograms and the fuel tank capacity stands at 4.8 litres.

It is powered by the same 110.9 cc single-cylinder air-cooled four-stroke fuel-injected OHC engine developing a maximum power output of around 8 hp at 7,000 rpm and 8.70 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm. It is linked with a CVT automatic transmission. The brand recently introduced the Xpulse 200 4V with a more powerful engine and the same setup could be launched on the Xtreme 200S as well in the near future.