Hero Pleasure Plus Xtec Details & Pics Leaked Ahead Of Launch

Hero Pleasure Plus Xtec is expected to go on sale soon in India and will continue to be powered by the 110.9 cc air-cooled engine

Hero MotoCorp has showcased a slew of new products at a dealer meet and they are the Xpulse 200 4V with a new colour scheme, Xtreme 160R Stealth Edition, Xtec version of the Pleasure Plus and the Maestro Edge 125 with Hero Connect. Here we are looking at all the known details of the Pleasure Plus Xtec as it will be positioned as the range-topping model upon arrival.

The Hero Pleasure Plus Xtec follows the Glamour Xtec introduced in July 2021. It measures a length of 1,769 mm, a width of 704 mm, and stands 1,161 mm tall with a wheelbase length of 1,238 mm. It is rated to have a ground clearance of 155 mm and it tips the weighing scale at 106 kilograms with a fuel tank capacity of 4.8 litres.

The upcoming 110 cc scooter has no dimensions changes compared to the regular variant and is powered by the same 110.9 cc single-cylinder air-cooled OHC four-stroke fuel-injected engine delivering a maximum power output of 8 bhp at 7,000 rpm and 8.70 Nm of peak torque delivered at 5,500 rpm. The powertrain continues to be linked with a CVT automatic transmission.

Despite no performance and proportional changes, the Hero Pleasure Plus Xtec is expected to get a number of new features including LED headlamp and Bluetooth connectivity as the Glamour Xtec received some notable additions. Currently, the Pleasure Plus is available in colour schemes such as Polestar Blue, Matte Vernier Grey, Matte Black, Matte Green, Matte Metallic Red, Midnight Black, Pearl Silver White, and Sporty Red.

The displayed prototype wears a new metallic yellow paint scheme with chrome embellishments on the sides and the pillion backrest can also be seen. The differently styled side mirrors are also chromed out giving a more premium appeal and the exhaust gets heat shielded. The black alloy wheels have yellow rim tape while the headlamp and front apron area are also garnished in chrome.

The Hero Pleasure Plus is priced between Rs. 63,000 and Rs. 68,000 (ex-showroom), and the Xtec will sit above asking for a more premium with the addition of new features. It is suspended on the bottom link with a spring-loaded hydraulic damper at the front and a swingarm with spring-loaded hydraulic dampers at the rear. Riding on 10-inch wheels, it uses 130 mm front and rear drum setup with an integrated braking system.