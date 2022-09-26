Hero Planning To Launch 8 New Models This Festive Season

Hero is aiming to introduce at least eight new models this festive season including the Xtreme 160R Stealth 2.0

Hero MotoCorp is planning to launch a number of new two-wheelers in the coming months to take advantage of the positive buying sentiments that generally exist amongst customers during the festive season. The largest two-wheeler producer in the country is planning to introduce at least eight new models across different segments.

These will reportedly cater to suit different customer needs in specific regional markets as it anticipates a very high demand during this festive season. Hero MotoCorp Chief Growth Officer Ranjivjit Singh said that his brand will capitalise on the “pent-up” demand, particularly in rural markets while leveraging a festive season without the hurdles of the health crisis.

The latter reason is why many two-wheeler manufacturers will bank big for high volume sales in the coming months and Singh said that this has “fuelled a resurgence in personal mobility need across most parts of the country,”. As we exclusively reported, Hero will bring in the Xtreme 160R Stealth Edition 2.0 with visual updates in the coming weeks.

In addition, the Hero Maestro Xoom 110 is also expected to launch soon and we showed you the first exclusive pictures of the upcoming scooter recently. It comes with a revised front end boasting a sleeker LED headlight unit, corner bending lights, new LED DRLs, sharper bodywork, chrome accents, 12-inch front and rear alloy wheels, a digital console with Bluetooth, a new LED tail lamp signature, etc.

However, no performance changes are likely as the existing 110.9 cc single-cylinder fuel-injected engine capable of 8 bhp and 8.75 Nm could continue with Hero’s patented i3S technology for additional fuel saving. The two-wheeler sector has grown by 33 per cent so far this FY but it has not reached the peak performance levels yet as seen in the past.

The high input costs and the resultant increase in prices of the affordable models and the impact of the health crisis and logistical issues have wreaked havoc on the total volume outputs and the sales but the recovery is well and truly on this FY.