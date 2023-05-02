Hero Passion XPro India Launch Soon, Spied During TVC Shoot

Hero Passion XPro is expected to be launched soon in India and will likely be equipped with a 109.15 cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine

Hero MotoCorp is expected to launch the all-new Passion XPro in the domestic market soon, judging by the spy images that have been caught during its advertisement shoot. The prototype used looks similar to the Passion XPro sold in markets like Bangladesh. The Passion XPro was discontinued years ago in India and compared to the old model, the upcoming version comes with a host of changes.

With mainstream two-wheeler manufacturers concentrating more on bringing new 100-125 cc motorcycles and variants, it does not come as a surprise to see the return of the Passion XPro. The model is sold in two colour schemes elsewhere: Techno Blue (seen in the spy shots) and Sports Red and we can expect both exterior shades to be offered in India as well.

It does have a sporty appearance with the contrast blue or red highlights over the matte black base paint while the black alloy wheels also get the contrast treatment. Compared to the regular Passion, it comes with a host of premium features including Bluetooth connectivity enabling SMS alert and call notification and an all-digital instrument cluster.

Other highlights are a short windscreen, a single-piece black finished seat, a twin-tier LED projector headlamp with H-shaped LED Daytime Running Light, a sturdy grab rail and USB charging port mounted below the console. The exhaust, engine area and grab rail are also done up in black giving a cohesive appearance but the twin shock absorbers are finished in red colour.

As for the performance, the Hero Passion XPro is equipped with a 109.15 cc single-cylinder air-cooled i3S engine. It is good enough to develop a maximum power output of 9.11 PS at 7,000 rpm and 9 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm. The powertrain is linked with a four-speed transmission and it will apparently be OBD2 compliant upon arrival in India.

The Hero Passion XPro has an overall length of 1,967 mm, a width of 768 mm and a height of 1,075 mm with a wheelbase length of 1,249 mm and a saddle height of 798 mm. It has a ground clearance of 165 mm and tips the weighing scale at 121 kg with a fuel tank capacity of 9.2 litres in Bangladesh.