Hero Passion Sales Up By 60% In January 2021

The Passion Pro was the third best-selling Hero motorcycle in the Indian market in January 2021, with over 43,000 units sold in the said month

Hero MotoCorp is the biggest two-wheeler manufacturer in the world as far as sales are concerned, and the homegrown automaker retained its position in January 2021 with a sale of over 4.67 lakh two-wheelers in the month. The Passion was one of the biggest growing Hero motorcycles in the said month, and recorded a massive growth in sales.

Hero managed to sell a total of 43,162 units of the bike in the month of January 2021, as against the 26,905 units sold in the same month last year. This means that the commuter motorcycle recorded a year-on-year growth in sales by 60 per cent. As of now, Hero retails the Passion Pro in two variants – Disc Brake and Drum Brake, priced at Rs 69,600 and Rs 67,400 (ex-showroom, New Delhi) respectively.

Hero offers the Passion Pro in a total of five paint schemes, namely Techno Blue, Heavy Grey Metallic, Moon Yellow, Sports Red as well as Glaze Black. Also on offer is a special 100 million Limited Edition variant, which gets a maroonish colour option.

Powering the motorcycle is a 113 cc single-cylinder air-cooled 4-stroke fuel-injected engine that belts out 9.15 PS of maximum power at 7500 rpm, along with 9.89 Nm of peak torque at 5000 rpm. The engine comes mated to a 4-speed constant mesh gearbox.

The bike has been built on a diamond frame, and makes use of a conventional fork up front, coupled to twin shock absorbers at the rear. The braking duties are handled by 130 mm front and 130 mm rear drum brakes as standard, while an optional 240 mm disc brake is also offered. The bike has a 10-litre fuel tank capacity and weighs 117 kg (118 kg disc).

The equipment on offer includes Hero’s Auto Sail technology, i3S stop-start tech, a halogen headlamp, a digi-analogue instrument cluster, a muscular tank and a muffler cover. The Hero Passion Pro puts up against the likes of the Honda CD 110 Dream, TVS Star City Plus, among other similarly priced commuter bikes in the Indian market.