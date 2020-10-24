Hero Passion Pro Posts 56% Growth In September 2020

The Passion Pro was one of the best-selling Hero motorcycles in the country last month, with a total sale of over 63,000 units

Hero MotoCorp retained its position as the best-selling two-wheeler manufacturer in the Indian market in the month of September 2020, with a market share of almost 38 per cent. While a host of Hero motorcycles made it to the list of top 10 selling bikes last month, the Passion Pro recorded the highest growth in year-on-year sales.

Hero managed to sell 63,296 units of the Passion Pro last month, which helped it secure the sixth position in the top 10 list. In contrast, the homegrown carmaker had sold 40,672 units of the said bike in the same month last year, which means that it recorded a YoY growth in sales by 56 per cent!

Powering the commuter motorcycle is a 113 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled, 4 stroke engine that generates 9.2 PS of maximum power at 7500 rpm, along with 9.9 Nm of peak torque at 5000 rpm, and is mated to a 4-speed transmission. The braking duties are taken care of by 130 mm drum brakes on both the ends. However, a 240 mm front disc brake is optional.

As of now, Hero retails the Passion Pro in two variants – Self Start Drum Brake Alloy Wheel and Self Start Disc Brake Alloy Wheel, priced from Rs 66,500 and Rs 68,700 (ex-showroom, Delhi) onwards. The 113 cc motorcycle is available in a total of five colour options, namely Techno Blue, Heavy Grey Metallic, Moon Yellow, Sports Red and Glaze Black.

On the feature front, the bike gets Auto Sail technology, along with Hero’s i3S stop-start tech. It also comes with a digital-analogue instrument cluster that displays real time mileage. The Hero Passion Pro puts up against the Honda CD 110 Dream, TVS Radeon, among other similarly priced commuter motorcycles in the Indian market.

Apart from the Passion Pro, Hero MotoCorp currently offers 9 other motorcycles in the Indian market, namely Xtreme 200S, Xpulse 200T, HF Deluxe, Super Splendor, Glamour, Splendor iSmart, Splendor+, Xpulse 200 as well as the Xtreme 160R. It’s line-up also currently consists of four scooters, including Destini 125, Maestro Edge 125, Maestro Edge 110 and the Pleasure+.