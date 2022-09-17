Hero MotoCorp’s Vida To Launch First Electric Scooter Next Month

Hero MotoCorp’s Vida sub-brand will launch an electric scooter next month and it will be rolled out the brand’s manufacturing unit in Chittor

Hero MotoCorp is planning to enter into the electric two-wheeler segment with the launch of its first new model in the Indian market. The homegrown manufacturer said in a regulatory filing that a new era in mobility is about to begin as the Vida sub-brand will bring in its first product on October 7, 2022 and is expected to make a big impact.

Reports suggest that Hero has invited dealer partners, investors and distributors for the grand event, which will be hosted in Jaipur, Rajasthan. At the event, Hero is said to introduce its first electric scooter according to industry sources. Earlier this year, Hero announced an investment of around Rs. 760 crore (100 million USD) to nurture over 10,000 entrepreneurs on ESG (environmental, social and governance) solutions.

It also includes consignments related to zero-emission vehicles and technologies. Under the Vida sub-brand dedicated to EVs, Hero is also planning to introduce emerging mobility solutions. The brand has developed the first electric scooter at its state-of-the-art Research & Development facility in Jaipur known as the Centre of Innovation and Technology.

The electric scooter will be rolled out of the brand’s manufacturing unit in Chittor, Andhra Pradesh. Vida is expected to unveil a dedicated electric vehicle architecture, product and services at the event. The dispatch to buyers will likely begin later this calendar year. It could be based on the prototype displayed virtually at the 10th-anniversary celebrations last year.

Hero may draw expertise from its partner Gogoro and will bring in a number of EVs across different segments and price points. A while ago, a relationship with Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited was also announced to establish a vast charging infrastructure.

The first electrified scooter from Hero’s Vida will likely compete against the likes of the Ather and Ola range of scooters and we can expect connectivity-based features along with OTR updates, and emergency-based technologies.