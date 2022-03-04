Hero MotoCorp’s ‘Vida’ EV Brand To Debut First Electric Vehicle On July 1

Hero MotoCorp’s Vida EV-only brand will unveil its first electric vehicle on July 1, 2022; will be rolled out of the manufacturing facility in Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh

Hero MotoCorp has today announced a dedicated brand known as ‘Vida’ for its mobility solutions and the upcoming range of electric vehicles will come under the new identity. It was revealed by Dr. Pawan Munjal, Chairman & CEO, Hero MotoCorp, at the Carbon Neutral event on Clarence Island in Dubai under the ‘Be The Future Of Mobility’ vision.

A huge investment of USD 100 million Global Sustainability Fund was also announced and it will aim to establish global partnerships, spearheaded by the BML Munjal University (BMU) and Hero MotoCorp with an objective of nurturing more than 10,000 entrepreneurs on ESG solutions to establish a positive impact on the planet according to the brand.

The largest two-wheeler manufacturer in the world is said to be focussing on sustainability and the vision of a flourishing, meaningful world for future generations. A brand new logo and the ‘sunrise’ visual identity was also unveiled for the EV-only brand ‘Vida’. Dr. Munjal commented on the new brand:

“Vida means life, and the brand’s sole purpose is to create a positive impact on the world and move us all forward in meaningful ways. We believe the name is perfect for what we are building for our children and the next generation. This is truly the dawn of something special. In only 17 weeks from today we will unveil our Vida platform, products and services to make the world a better place.”

In around four months’ time, the Vida brand was confirmed to unveil a dedicated platform, products and services. The first electric vehicle, most likely an electric scooter, will officially break cover on July 1, 2022 to celebrate the birth anniversary of Dr. Brijmohan Lall, the legendary Chairman Emeritus of Hero MotoCorp.

The first electric scooter coming under the Vida firm will be rolled out of Hero MotoCorp’s ‘Green’ manufacturing facility in Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh and dispatches to customers will commence later this year. The Carbon Neutral event was attended by global thought leaders, senior government representatives and the diplomatic corps in the UAE, policy makers and various stake holders of Hero MotoCorp.

The electric scooter could be based on the prototype showcased virtually at the 10th anniversary celebrations in August 2021 and it could draw expertise from Hero’s partner Gogoro. Hero will introduce multiple EVs across different segments for easy access to electrification and recently, a partnership with Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited was also announced to establish EV charging infrastructure.