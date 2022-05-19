Hero MotoCorp To Unveil A New Motorcycle Soon – Splendor Plus XTEC?

Hero MotoCorp has released a teaser image for a soon-to-debut motorcycle, which seems to be an upmarket version of Splendor Plus

The Hero Splendor range will soon get a new model, as teased by the homegrown two-wheeler manufacturer. The teaser image doesn’t give away too much, but a few details are visible. The only changes noticeable here are the addition of a DRL on the headlamp cowl and a new paint job (seemingly black with blue graphics).

There don’t seem to be any other changes to the motorcycles. The alloy wheels, handlebar, seat, tailpiece (with integrated carrier), etc., look the same as on the existing model. The instrument console is not visible here, so we cannot confirm if it would remain unchanged or if Hero will offer a fully-digital unit.

We suspect this could be the new ‘XTEC’ variant of Splendor Plus. The new model would only feature minor styling changes along with additional equipment (like Bluetooth smartphone connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation), which could help make the motorcycle more competitive among tech-savvy rivals, while still maintaining its essence. The powertrain will likely remain unchanged too.

Hero Splendor Plus is powered by a 97.2cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine. This petrol motor is good for a peak power of 8.02 PS (at 8,000rpm) and a maximum torque of 8.05 Nm (at 6,000rpm), and it comes paired with a 4-speed sequential transmission. The motorcycle gets a kick-starter as well as a self-start system as standard.

Hero also offers i3S tech (idle start-stop system) on Splendor Plus as an option. We expect this system to be offered on the new ‘XTEC’ model as well. Also, there’s a possibility that this isn’t a new model in the range, rather the manufacturer is planning to roll out a facelift for the motorcycle.

Currently, Hero Splendor Plus is available in three variants in the Indian market. The base variant (drum brakes, self start, and alloy wheels) is priced at Rs. 69,380. The ‘i3S’ variant costs Rs. 70,700, while the top-spec ‘Matt Shield Gold Edition’ has a price tag of Rs. 71,700.

All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, New Delhi