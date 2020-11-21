Hero MotoCorp Sold More Than 14 Lakh 2-Wheelers This Festive Season

Hero MotoCorp continues to dominate the Indian two-wheeler market, and has a market share of more than 38% as of October 2020

Hero MotoCorp is not only the biggest two-wheeler manufacturer in India, but the largest two-wheeler manufacturer in the entire world. As of now, Hero has a market share of over 38 per cent in the Indian market, which highlights its dominance in the two-wheeler space in the country.

During this festive season, Hero MotoCorp managed to sell over 14 lakh two wheelers in the country. In the 32-day period between the first day of Navratra and the concluding day after Bhai Duj, the homegrown manufacturer managed to retail 98 per cent of the festive season volumes sold in 2019, and 103 per cent compared to the same period in 2018.

According to Hero, the immense demand has helped reduce the vehicle stocks at its showrooms to less than four weeks, which is the lowest post-festive inventory recorded by the automaker. Hero claims that the demand for models like the Splendor+, HF Deluxe, Glamour, Super Splendor, Xtreme 160R and XPulse range was high during this period. Apart from that, the scooter segment also recorded double-digit growth.

In addition to the aforementioned motorcycles, Hero MotoCorp’s line-up also consists of bikes like Passion Pro, Splendor iSmart and the Xtreme 200S. Hero also currently retails four different scooters in the Indian market, namely Maestro Edge 110, Maestro Edge 125, Destine 125 and Pleasure+.

The most recent two-wheeler to be launched by Hero in India is the BS6-compliant Xtreme 200S, which takes on the likes of the Bajaj Pulsar NS 200, KTM 200 Duke, TVS Apache RTR 200 4V as well as the Bajaj Pulsar RS200. The bike has been priced at Rs 1,15,716 (ex-showroom, Delhi), which makes it Rs 14,816 more expensive than the BS4 iteration.

At the heart of the Xtreme 200S is a 200 cc single-cylinder oil-cooled engine with PFI and XSens technology. The engine belts out 18 PS of maximum power, along with 16.4 Nm of peak torque. The transmission duties are taken care of by a 5-speed constant mesh gearbox. The features on offer with the bike include an LED headlamp, a fully digital instrument cluster with smartphone connectivity for turn-by-turn navigation as well as auto-sail technology.