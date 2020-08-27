Hero MotoCorp Sold 6,639 Units Of New Xtreme 160R In Its First Month

Hero Xtreme 160R was introduced less than a couple of months ago in India and is based on the 1.R concept

Hero MotoCorp introduced the all-new Xtreme 160R towards the end of June 2020 and it has been a radical departure from the brand’s recent launches in terms of design. With sharp styling cues, the Xtreme 160R does stand apart from its bigger Xtreme 200R that can rather be considered as too soft in its appearance. The 160R competes primarily against TVS Apache RTR 160 4V amongst others.

Priced at Rs. 99,950 (ex-showroom, New Delhi), the Hero Xtreme 160R is the most affordable 160 cc sporty motorcycle money can buy in India. In the month of July 2020, Hero sold a total of 5,06,946 units and comprehensively beat Honda with a market share of nearly 40 per cent. The Xtreme 160R posted 6,639 units last month while the Xpulse 200 recorded 1,475 units.

On the other hand, the Suzuki Gixxer managed to garner only 2,162 units as against 3,612 units during the same period in 2019 with 40 per cent volume de-growth. The Honda X-Blade registered 3,320 units last month as against 2,858 units with 16 per cent sales increase. Among the Xtreme range, the 200R and 200S have not received BS6 compliance yet.

Thus, it can be said that the Xtreme 160R has been well received in its first full month in the domestic market. It was showcased at the Hero World 2020 event in the second month of the year alongside the new Passion Pro and Glamour. Based on the 1.R concept, the Xtreme 160R comes equipped with a 160 cc single-cylinder air-cooled fuel-injected engine.

The BSVI compliant engine produces a maximum power output of 15 bhp, which is lesser than the Apache RTR 160 4V but the lower kerb weight of 138.5 kilograms does play into its favour. Hero claims the zero to 60 kmph dash can be achieved in just 4.7 seconds. The dual-disc version of the Xtreme 160R is priced at Rs. 1.03 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

It has been made available in Pearl Silver White, Vibrant Blue and Sports Red colour schemes and features single-channel ABS system on both front disc and dual disc variants. Other notable features include LED headlamp with LED Daytime Running Lights, LED turn indicators with hazard switch, LED tail lamp, LCD instrument console and side stand engine cut-off.