Hero MotoCorp 2W Sales Stood At Over Half Crore In FY 2022-23

By
Team GaadiWaadi
-
hero Xoom-7

Hero MotoCorp, the largest two-wheeler manufacturer in India, hit the half-crore sales mark in FY 2022-23 with a 7.77% growth over the previous year

Hero MotoCorp is in no mood to slow down and this is well reflected in the sales figures for the FY 2022-23. Continuing its successful run in the Indian market, the company registered total sales of 53,28,546 units, which is a remarkable leap from the previous year’s figures. However, it is interesting to note that the exports have taken a hit this time around, registering a decline of 42.54% as compared to FY22.

Along with this, it is important to note that the Indian two-wheeler manufacturer closed the year by selling close to 5.20 lakh units in March 2023. Taking into account the FY22 figures, there is a considerable sales growth of 7.77% in FY23. The motorcycles segment contributed almost 93% of the total units sold in FY2022-23, while the scooters were a minimal 7% share.

Although the domestic sales figures are quite encouraging, export is something that Hero MotoCorp needs to catch up on. After the health crisis slowdown, the two-wheeler market has picked up pretty well and is now back to normal.

Hero Super Splendor Xtec

This year has been very crucial for the company as it stepped into the electric two-wheeler space with the launch of Vida V1 for Rs. 1.45 lakh (ex-showroom). This electric scooter comes with a claimed range of up to 165 kilometres on a single charge.

The introduction of Hero’s charging network with around 300 charging points, spread across the major cities was also a prominent move by the company. Along with this, the brand’s latest offering Xoom was launched in January 2023. The scooter received a very good response from the customers and it is priced in the range of Rs. 68,599 to Rs. 76,699 (ex-showroom).

Hero-Destini-125-Xtec

Apart from this, Hero MotoCorp continued its streak of updating its existing line-up, both with special editions and revised models. The Xpulse 200 4V Rally Edition and 200T were prominent launches from the brand, along with the updated Splendor and Passion line-up and new Super Splendor XTEC.