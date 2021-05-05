Hero MotoCorp Sold 3.72 lakh Units In April 2021 – Splendor, Passion

Last month, Hero MotoCorp dispatched a total of 3,72,285 units, thus registering a 35.47 per cent drop in sales on an MoM basis

India’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer, Hero MotoCorp, has revealed its overall sales figures for April 2021. The manufacturer sold a total of 3,72,285 units last month, which is a 35.47 per cent decline on a Month-on-Month (MoM) basis. In March 2021, the company’s overall sales figure stood at 5,76,957 units.

Of the total two-wheelers sold by Hero last month, 3,39,329 units were reported to be motorcycles and 32,956 units were scooters. Also, domestic sales stood at 3,42,614 units in April 2021, which is a 37.06 per cent drop on an MoM basis, with 5,44,340 units sold in March 2021. Export figures dropped from 32,617 units in March 2021 to 29,671 units in April 2021, which translates to a 9.03 per cent MoM decline.

Back in April 2020, India had entered a complete nationwide lockdown, and manufacturing and dispatch of vehicles were completely shut down during that month. As such, there are no sales figures for the Year-on-Year (YoY) comparisons. Even right now, a complete year later, things are far from ideal. Many automakers were forced to temporarily shut down operations recently, including Hero MotoCorp.

The manufacturer has decided to extend the temporary shut down at its facilities across India. Hero’s Global Parts Center (GPC) in Neemrana and the Centre of Innovation and Technology (CIT) in Jaipur will remain closed till 9 May 2021. The company has also stated that it does have plans to compensate for the production loss incurred thus, during the remainder of this quarter.

Recently, Hero launched its virtual showroom in India, which can be accessed via the brand’s official website. The virtual showroom currently has nine models available, namely Xpulse 200, Xtreme 200S, Xtreme 160R, Maestro Edge 125, Maestro Edge 110, Destini 125, Pleasure Plus, Passion Pro, and Splendor Plus.

Buyers can also configure their vehicle online, adding available accessories as per their tastes, before booking their two-wheeler via the virtual showroom. Interested customers can also request a call from their nearest dealership to assist with the online booking. This would allow people to check out their Hero motorcycle or scooter online before making the purchase, thus enhancing the online buying experience.