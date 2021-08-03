Hero MotoCorp Offering Cash Bonuses Of Up To Rs. 1 Crore In India

To commemorate its 10-year anniversary, Hero MotoCorp is offering cash rewards worth up to a maximum of Rs. 1 crore for a limited time

Hero MotoCorp is celebrating its 10 years of operations with an interesting, limited-time offer. The manufacturer is offering assured cash bonuses to customers on every new booking for a two-wheeler between August 1 to August 8, with delivery on August 9. Lucky customers can get a cash bonus worth up to Rs. 10 crores!

Apart from that, the company is also offering various other benefits, like Hero GoodLife benefits worth up to Rs. 6,500. Zero interest and zero down payment finance options are also available, with zero processing fees. Also, cashback of up to Rs. 5,000 is available on select debit and credit cards.

These benefits and schemes are all subjected to terms and conditions, of course, so be sure to visit your nearest dealership for the complete breakdown of the available offers. It should be noted that although the company was founded way back in 1984, Hero MotoCorp came into existence in 2011; the name was announced in July 2011, and the new logo was revealed in August 2011.

Currently, Hero MotoCorp has the following models in its motorcycle lineup – HF Deluxe, Splendor Plus, Splendor iSmart, Super Splendor, Passion Pro, Glamour, Glamour XTEC, Xtreme 160R, Xpulse 200T, Xpulse 200, and Xtreme 200S. In the scooter section, the manufacturer has the Destini 125, Maestro Edge 125, Maestro Edge 110, and Pleasure Plus on sale.

The Maestro Edge 125 was recently updated with a facelift, featuring updated styling and additional features. Currently, the new model retails alongside the older one. Also, the Glamour XTEC is a recent addition to the manufacturer’s lineup, and it features updated styling and added tech over the regular model as well.

Hero is currently developing new mid-capacity motorcycles for India, in partnership with Harley-Davidson. The former will be responsible for the development, manufacturing, and marketing of these upcoming motorcycles under both brands.

These forthcoming bikes are expected to be powered by V-twin engines, in typical Harley fashion, likely around 500cc in capacity. This will be unchartered territory for Hero, as it has never had a mid-capacity or multi-cylinder model in its lineup.