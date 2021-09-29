Hero MotoCorp Hikes Prices Of Its Model By Up To Rs. 3,350

Hero has increased the prices of all its scooters and motorcycles in the Indian market, by up to a maximum of Rs. 3,350

Hero MotoCorp has increased the prices of its models in the Indian market yet again! The latest price hike has made Hero’s scooters and motorcycles more expensive by around Rs. 175 to Rs. 3,350, depending on the model and variant.

The smallest increase in prices is seen by Hero HF Deluxe, while the prices of the Xtreme 160R, Xtreme 200S, Xpulse 200, and Xpulse 200T have gone up the highest. On the rest of Hero’s motorcycle range, the price increase is as high as Rs. 1,700.

As for the scooter range, the price hike ranges from Rs. 800 to Rs. 1,650. The smallest increase in prices is seen on the Destini 125, while the Hero Maestro Edge (facelift model, Prismatic + Connected variant) has recorded the biggest price hike.

Hero motorcycles New prices Price hike Hero HF 100 Rs. 50,900 Rs. 1,100 Hero HF Deluxe Rs. 52,700 to Rs. 63,400 0 to Rs. 800 Hero Splendor Plus Rs. 64,850 to Rs. 70,710 Rs. 1,100 to Rs. 1,650 Hero Splendor iSmart Rs. 69,650 to Rs. 72,350 Rs. 1,000 Hero Super Splendor Rs. 73,900 to Rs. 77,600 Rs. 1,300 to Rs. 1,700 Hero Passion Pro Rs. 70,375 to Rs. 75,100 0 to Rs. 1,125 Hero Glamour Rs. 75,900 to Rs. 81,700 Rs. 1,000 to Rs. 1,200 Hero Glamour X-Tec Rs. 80,500 to Rs. 85,100 Rs. 1,600 Hero Xtreme 160R Rs. 1,11,610 to Rs. 1,16,460 Rs. 2,370 Hero Xpulse 200T Rs. 1,20,650 Rs. 2,350 Hero Xpulse 200 Rs. 1,23,150 Rs. 2,350 Hero Xtreme 200S Rs. 1,27,364 Rs. 3,350

It should be noted that the prices of Hero motorcycles and scooters had been revised just three months ago. Since the start of this year, almost every car and two-wheeler manufacturer has announced multiple price hikes on their respective lineups.

The biggest reasons for the constantly increasing prices of automobiles in India are the rising costs of raw materials as well as rising transportation costs. As the prices of metals, fuel, etc., continue to rise in our country, we might see a few more price hikes in the Indian automobile market before the end of this year.

Hero scooters New prices Price hike Hero Pleasure Plus Rs. 61,900 to Rs. 66,400 Rs. 1,350 to Rs. 1,450 Hero Maestro Edge 110 Rs. 65,900 to Rs. 68,500 Rs. 1,250 to Rs. 1,650 Hero Maestro Edge 125 (pre-facelift) Rs. 73,200 to Rs. 76,750 Rs. 1,350 to Rs. 1,400 Hero Maestro Edge 125 Rs. 73,450 to Rs. 81,900 Rs. 1,200 to Rs. 2,150 Hero Destini 125 Rs. 70,400 to Rs. 75,500 Rs. 800 to Rs. 1,150

The global semiconductor chip shortage is also a massive concern for the auto industry. Due to the lack of chips, many automakers have had to temporarily shut production down, which in turn affected their sales.

All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, New Delhi