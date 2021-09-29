Hero MotoCorp Hikes Prices Of Its Model By Up To Rs. 3,350

Hero has increased the prices of all its scooters and motorcycles in the Indian market, by up to a maximum of Rs. 3,350
Hero MotoCorp has increased the prices of its models in the Indian market yet again! The latest price hike has made Hero’s scooters and motorcycles more expensive by around Rs. 175 to Rs. 3,350, depending on the model and variant.
The smallest increase in prices is seen by Hero HF Deluxe, while the prices of the Xtreme 160R, Xtreme 200S, Xpulse 200, and Xpulse 200T have gone up the highest. On the rest of Hero’s motorcycle range, the price increase is as high as Rs. 1,700.
As for the scooter range, the price hike ranges from Rs. 800 to Rs. 1,650. The smallest increase in prices is seen on the Destini 125, while the Hero Maestro Edge (facelift model, Prismatic + Connected variant) has recorded the biggest price hike.
|Hero motorcycles
|New prices
|Price hike
|Hero HF 100
|Rs. 50,900
|Rs. 1,100
|Hero HF Deluxe
|Rs. 52,700 to Rs. 63,400
|0 to Rs. 800
|Hero Splendor Plus
|Rs. 64,850 to Rs. 70,710
|Rs. 1,100 to Rs. 1,650
|Hero Splendor iSmart
|Rs. 69,650 to Rs. 72,350
|Rs. 1,000
|Hero Super Splendor
|Rs. 73,900 to Rs. 77,600
|Rs. 1,300 to Rs. 1,700
|Hero Passion Pro
|Rs. 70,375 to Rs. 75,100
|0 to Rs. 1,125
|Hero Glamour
|Rs. 75,900 to Rs. 81,700
|Rs. 1,000 to Rs. 1,200
|Hero Glamour X-Tec
|Rs. 80,500 to Rs. 85,100
|Rs. 1,600
|Hero Xtreme 160R
|Rs. 1,11,610 to Rs. 1,16,460
|Rs. 2,370
|Hero Xpulse 200T
|Rs. 1,20,650
|Rs. 2,350
|Hero Xpulse 200
|Rs. 1,23,150
|Rs. 2,350
|Hero Xtreme 200S
|Rs. 1,27,364
|Rs. 3,350
It should be noted that the prices of Hero motorcycles and scooters had been revised just three months ago. Since the start of this year, almost every car and two-wheeler manufacturer has announced multiple price hikes on their respective lineups.
The biggest reasons for the constantly increasing prices of automobiles in India are the rising costs of raw materials as well as rising transportation costs. As the prices of metals, fuel, etc., continue to rise in our country, we might see a few more price hikes in the Indian automobile market before the end of this year.
|Hero scooters
|New prices
|Price hike
|Hero Pleasure Plus
|Rs. 61,900 to Rs. 66,400
|Rs. 1,350 to Rs. 1,450
|Hero Maestro Edge 110
|Rs. 65,900 to Rs. 68,500
|Rs. 1,250 to Rs. 1,650
|Hero Maestro Edge 125 (pre-facelift)
|Rs. 73,200 to Rs. 76,750
|Rs. 1,350 to Rs. 1,400
|Hero Maestro Edge 125
|Rs. 73,450 to Rs. 81,900
|Rs. 1,200 to Rs. 2,150
|Hero Destini 125
|Rs. 70,400 to Rs. 75,500
|Rs. 800 to Rs. 1,150
The global semiconductor chip shortage is also a massive concern for the auto industry. Due to the lack of chips, many automakers have had to temporarily shut production down, which in turn affected their sales.
All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, New Delhi