Hero MotoCorp Gains 5.74% Market Share In July 2020

Although the homegrown two-wheeler manufacturer registered an increase in market share, sales figures still showed a YoY de-growth

India’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer, Hero MotoCorp, has been consistently showing strong sales growth for the past few months. With the lockdown slowly receding across the country, Hero’s sales have almost recovered to pre-pandemic standards, with the current sales figures quite close to those of last year.

In July 2020, Hero managed to retail a total of 5,06,946 units in the domestic market, which is an 18.03 per cent increase compared to the month prior (4,29,493 units sold in June 2020). That said, the Indian manufacturer has recorded a small drop in sales on a Year-on-Year (YoY) basis. In July 2019, Hero had managed to sell 5,11,374 units in the domestic market, which equals a minor YoY de-growth of 0.9 per cent for July 2020.

Although domestic sales have been strong, Hero MotoCorp has experienced a massive decline in export volume. In July 2020, the company only managed to ship 7,563 units overseas, which is a 69.0 per cent decline compared to 24,436 units in July 2019. This isn’t too surprising though, as the total export volume for the Indian two-wheeler industry has dropped by almost 41 per cent on a YoY basis.

Hero MotoCorp has managed to increase its market share though; in July of this year, the company held 39.56 per cent market share, up from 33.83 per cent during the same period last year. Sadly, the last month’s figure is down from that of June 2020, when Hero had a massive market share of 42.38 per cent.

The two best-sellers in Hero’s arsenal last month were the HF Deluxe and Splendor, with 1,54,142 and 1,59,480 units sold, respectively. These two motorcycles accounted for over 61 per cent of Hero’s sales last month! Hero’s scooters – Maestro, Destini, and Pleasure – managed to record relatively lacklustre sales, at 6,201, 13,184, and 16,290 sales respectively.

The biggest motorcycle in the company’s range, the Hero Xpulse 200, was recently introduced in its BS6 avatar. Sadly, as it was only launched last month, it didn’t manage t bring in any significant sales (only 1,475 units), thus ranking last in the company’s lineup. With the launch of other 200cc motorcycles slated to happen soon, we expect Hero to post stronger sales figures in the near future.