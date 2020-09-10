Hero MotoCorp Developing Electric 2-Wheelers In Munich; Launch “On Time”

Hero e.US is a high powered electric vehicle concept being developed in Munich along with affordable EV solutions catering to India

According to a recent report emerged on the internet, Hero MotoCorp is developing electric two-wheelers at its technical centre in Munich, Germany in association with the R&D facility in Jaipur, Rajasthan. The e.US abbreviating to Electric Ultra Sport with performance characteristics and a host of drivetrains for affordable electric motorcycles are in the works in Munich.

The report further noted that new architectures and advanced versions of the existing platforms are in the development. The zero-emission two-wheelers in question are equipped with components from Hero MotoCorp’s European suppliers but they will be manufactured in India. Pawan Munjal, Chairman and Managing Director, Hero MotoCorp told the shareholders in annual general meeting that his brand is on course to enter the EV space.

He further explained that the electric two-wheelers from Hero MotoCorp are right on schedule and possibilities to bringing in new technologies are also being evaluated across different segments. Their development is independent of the brand’s association with Ather Energy, a Bengaluru-based EV startup in which Hero has a stake of nearly 38.60 per cent.

Hero has primarily been a budget-based two-wheeler manufacturer with high volume capabilities and it will be interesting to see how its electric invasion will pan out, as having a good riding range is as important as positioning the zero-emission motorcycles and scooters aggressively. The company’s main rival Bajaj Auto and TVS Motor Company have already showed the clear intent in the EV space.

The revived Bajaj Chetak nameplate with an electric powertrain and TVS’ i-Qube are the first of many eco-friendly products from both the brands. Hero has a different challenge to face though before entering the electric vehicle segment as it cannot use the Hero brand name for EVs under a pact within the Munjal family. The Naveen Munjal-led Hero Electric already has more than 600 dealerships across the country.

It is largest electric two-wheeler producer in India. We can expect Hero MotoCorp to debut in the EV space under a different name though but no official details are available yet. The company was quoted saying: “We will select the brand names of our internal products closer to the launch“.

Pics for representational purpose only