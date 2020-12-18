As of now, Hero’s Indian line-up consists of nine motorcycles, priced between Rs 49,950 and Rs 115,714, as well as four scooters ranging from Rs 56,800 to Rs 72,950 (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi)

Hero MotoCorp is not only the biggest two-wheeler manufacturer in the Indian market, but is also the largest two-wheeler manufacturer in the entire world, as far as sales are concerned. As of now, Hero has a market share of over 38 per cent in the Indian market, which highlights its dominance in the two-wheeler space in the country.

While Hero is probably on launching a range of new products, the automaker’s line-up currently consists of a total of 9 BS6-compliant motorcycles, as well as 4 scooters. Here is an updated price list of all the bikes Hero retails as of now, along with their engine specs –

Motorcycle Engine specs Price* HF Deluxe 97.2 cc | 7.9 BHP | 8.05 Nm Rs 49,950 – 59,800 Splendor+ 97.2 cc | 7.9 BHP | 8.05 Nm Rs 60,960 – 64,470 Splendor iSmart 113.2 cc | 9 BHP | 9.89 Nm Rs 65,950 – 68,150 Passion Pro 113.2 cc | 9 BHP | 9.89 Nm Rs 66,500 – 68,700 Super Splendor 124.7 cc | 10.73 BHP | 10.6 Nm Rs 69,450 – 72,950 Glamour 124.7 cc | 10.73 BHP | 10.6 Nm Rs 71,000 – 75,700 Xtreme 160R 163 cc | 15 BHP | 14 Nm Rs 1,02,000 – 1,05,050 Xpulse 200 199.6 cc | 17.8 BHP | 16.45 Nm Rs 1,13,730 Xtreme 200S 199.6 cc | 17.8 BHP | 16.45 Nm Rs 115,714

*All prices are ex-showroom, New Delhi

The HF Deluxe is currently the entry-level Hero bike in India, and is currently priced between Rs 49,950 – 59,800. The said bike is followed by the Splendor+, which retails at a starting price of Rs 60,960, going up to Rs 64,470 (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi). Both the bikes draw power from the same 97.2 cc engine rated at 7.9 BHP/8.05 Nm.

On the other hand, the Splendor iSmart and Passion Pro make use of the same 113.2 cc single-cylinder engine that belts out 9 BHP of maximum power, along with 9.89 Nm of peak torque. The former is priced between Rs 65,950 – 68,150, while the latter will cost you between Rs 66,500 – 68,700 (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi) depending on the variant.

The Super Splendor and the Glamour come equipped with a 124.7 cc air-cooled single-cylinder 4-stroke motor that generates 10.73 BHP as well as 10.6 Nm torque, mated to a 5-speed gearbox. The Super Splendor is currently priced from Rs 69,450 to Rs 72,950, while the Glamour retails at a starting price of Rs 71,000, going up to Rs 75,700 (all prices, ex-showroom).

The Xtreme 160R crosses the Rs 1 lakh mark, with a base price of Rs 1.02 lakh, going up to Rs 1.05 lakh. The bike makes use of a 163 cc engine producing 15 BHP and 14 Nm. The highest displacement motor that Hero currently offers in India is a 199.6 cc oil-cooled OHC single-cylinder motor that is good for 17.8 BHP of power and 16.45 Nm torque, and is mated to a 5-speed constant mesh transmission.

This specific engine is currently only offered with the Xpulse 200, as well as the Xtreme 200S, both of which are available in a single variant priced at Rs 1,13,730 and Rs 115,714 (ex-showroom, Delhi) respectively.

Given below in the table are the engine specs as well as the prices of the four Hero scooters currently available in the Indian market –

Scooter Engine specs Price* Pleasure+ 110.9 cc | 8 BHP | 8.7 Nm Rs 56,800 – 60,950 Maestro Edge 110 110.9 cc | 8 BHP | 8.7 Nm Rs 61,450 – 62,950 Destini 125 124.6 cc | 9 BHP | 10.4 Nm Rs 66,310 – 69,700 Maestro Edge 125 124.6 cc | 9 BHP | 10.4 Nm Rs 69,250 – 72,950

*All prices are ex-showroom, New Delhi

The Pleasure+ and the Maestro Edge 110 get a 110.9 cc engine, while the more premium Destini 125 as well as the Maestro Edge 125, as the name suggests, are offered with a 125 cc single-cylinder motor. The former is rated at 8 BHP/8.7 Nm, while the latter churns out 9 BHP power and 10.4 Nm torque.

The Pleasure+ is currently priced between Rs 56,800 – 60,950, while the Maestro Edge 110 is available in two variants, priced at Rs 61,450 and Rs 62,950 respectively. On the other hand, Destini 125 has a starting price of Rs 66,310, which goes up to Rs 69,700. The Maestro Edge 125 is Hero’s flagship scooter in India, and is offered at a base price of Rs 69,250, going up to Rs 72,950 (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi)