Hero MotoCorp Announces Huge Discounts On Harley Davidson Bikes

Hero MotoCorp offering special discounts on Low Rider, Low Rider S, Fat Boy 114 and Fat Boy 107 and the details are given below

Hero MotoCorp has initiated a new programme called ‘First To Ride’ which is exclusive for the working personnel and business associates of the homegrown manufacturer. This leads to them getting benefitted as Hero offers a special discount on limited Harley Davidson motorcycles and they are Low Rider, Low Rider S, Fat Boy 114 and Fat Boy 107 amongst others.

The offers are to celebrate the company’s partnership with Harley Davidson and Hero is providing 200 examples with the plaque of the custom Chairman Edition. The discounts are very attractive to say the least as the Fat Boy 107 comes with a discount price between Rs. 1.85 lakh and Rs. 2.20 lakh and thus the actual price stands from Rs. 18.99 lakh to Rs. 19.49 lakh.

The Low Rider gets a discount of Rs. 1.25 lakh while the Low Rider S carries a discount of Rs. 1.50 lakh and their respective prices range between Rs. 14.25 lakh and Rs. 14.37 lakh, and Rs. 15.25 lakh and Rs. 15.37 lakh. As for the Harley Davidson Fat Boy 144, a special discount ranging from Rs. 2.25 lakh and going all the way up to Rs. 2.50 lakh is being provided.

The price after discounts ranges from Rs. 21.90 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). It derives power from a 1,868 cc Milwaukee Eight 144 engine, which is good enough to generate a peak torque of 155 Nm while the Fat Boy 107 is equipped with a 1,745 cc V-twin liquid-cooled engine, which delivers 145 Nm of maximum torque. The standard version of the HD Low Rider comes with 1,745 cc.

The Low Rider S, on the other hand, uses a 1,868 cc powertrain. Towards the closure of 2020, the famed American motorcycle manufacturer announced its exit from the Indian market after more than ten years of presence. However, following the announcement, the brand joined hands with Hero MotoCorp as the strategic alliance saw the latter getting involved in distribution.

Hero MotoCorp is currently responsible for the sales and service of Harley Davidson motorcycles in India with its existing chain of dealerships. The licensing agreement enables Hero MotoCorp to develop a range of HD bikes for the near future.