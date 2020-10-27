Hero Model Wise Sales In Sep 2020 – Splendor, Passion, Destini, XPulse

Hero recorded a total of 6,97,293 units in September 2020 as against 6,00,509 units with a healthy YoY increase of 16.1 per cent

Hero MotoCorp continued to lead the two-wheeler space in India with a cumulative tally of 6,97,293 units in September 2020 as against 6,00,509 units during the same period last year with a Year-on-Year volume growth of 16.1 per cent. The brand had a market share of 37.70 per cent as against 36,25 per cent with an increase of 1.46 per cent.

As ever, the Splendor sat at the top of the sales charts with a total of 2,15,873 units and combined with 64,377 units, the entry-level mass market commuter ended up as the most sold two-wheeler in the domestic market last month as it beat Honda’s Activa. Both the Splendor and Super Splendor endured volume surge appreciably.

The HF Deluxe again performed well with a total of 2,16,201 units as against 1,95,093 units during the same period in 2019 with a Year-on-Year volume growth of 11 per cent. The Glamour, on the other hand, posted good sales this time around as 69,477 units were registered against 62,016 units with 12 per cent YoY sales increase.

Hero Models Sep 2020 Sales Sep 2019 Sales 1. Maestro (-1%) 14,029 14,191 2. Destini 125 (97%) 19,644 9,982 3. Pleasure (-2%) 20,068 20,425 4. HF Deluxe (11%) 2,16,201 1,95,093 5. Passion (56%) 63,296 40,672 6. Splendor (12%) 2,15,873 1,92,593 7. Super Splendor (24%) 64,377 52,074 8. Glamour (12%) 69,477 62,016 9. Xtreme 160R (2340%) 12,930 530 10. Xpulse 200 1,398 –

The Passion series garnered 63,296 in September 2020 as against 40,672 units during the corresponding period in 2019 with a volume surge of 56 per cent. As for the scooters, the Pleasure+ registered 20,068 units as against 20,425 units during the same period in 2019 with Year-on-Year negative sales growth of 2 per cent.

The Destini 125, on the other hand, saw a huge volume surge of 97 per cent as 19,644 units were recorded against 9,982 units in September 2019. The Maestro endured 14,029 units as against 14,191 units with 1 per cent negative volume growth. The Xtreme 160R has been well received among customers since its debut earlier this year.

The naked streetfighter encountered a total of 12,930 units and it competes primarily against TVS Apache RTR 160 4V and Bajaj Pulsar NS160. With an agile package, the Xtreme 160R is claimed to have a zero to 60 kmph acceleration time of just 4.7 seconds while its bigger sibling, the Xpulse 200, is also gaining good traction.

The dual-purpose adventure tourer garnered 1,398 units in September 2020. The brand could introduce the BSVI version of the Xtreme 200R in the coming months.