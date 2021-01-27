Hero Model Wise Dec 2020 Sales – Splendor, Destini, Xtreme, Passion

Hero finished on top of the sales standings in December 2020 with 4,25,033 units as against 4,12,009 units with 3.2 per cent volume increase

Hero MotoCorp finished on top of the sales charts in the final month of last calendar year ahead of Honda, TVS and Bajaj. It garnered a total of 4,25,033 units in December 2020 as against 4,12,009 units during the same period in 2019 with a Year-on-Year sales increase of 3.2 per cent as it held on to a market share of 37.68 per cent.

The two-wheeler industry as a whole ended CY2020 on a high with 11,27,917 units as against 10,50,038 units, which resulted in 7.4 per cent YoY growth. The Splendor series continued to lead the way as 1,94,930 units of the Splendor and Super Splendor were sold as the Honda Activa was comprehensively beaten with nearly 60,100 difference.

Not only the Splendor outsold Activa in the overall two-wheeler sales charts for December 2020, as the HF Deluxe posted 1,41,168 units as against 1,38,951 units with 2 per cent growth. Except for Glamour, all the other Hero models recorded positive YoY volume jump last month as the Passion registered 36,624 units.

Hero Models (YoY) Dec 2020 Sales Dec 2019 Sales 1. Maestro (8%) 3,911 3,608 2. Destini 125 (71%) 5,789 3,388 3. Pleasure (68%) 19,090 11,391 4. HF Deluxe (2%) 1,41,168 1,38,951 5. Passion (36%) 36,624 26,960 6. Splendor (1%) 1,63,845 1,62,593 7. Super Splendor 31,085 31,133 8. Glamour (-33%) 19,238 28,606 9. Xtreme 160R (400%) 3,265 653 10. Xpulse 200 1,018 –

When compared to the same month in 2019 with 26,960 units, the entry-level commuter motorcycle saw a massive growth of 36 per cent. The Pleasure scooter was the third biggest gainer last month as 19,090 units were sold against 11,391 units during the corresponding period in 2019 with 68 per cent sales increase.

The second biggest gainer of them all was the Destini. The 125 cc scooter has been a surprise package from Hero and it is reaping the benefits since its debut. It encountered a total of 5,789 units as against 3,388 units during the same period in 2019 with 71 per cent growth while the Maestro met with a YoY volume increase of 8 per cent.

With the increasing affinity towards dual purpose adventure tourers, the Hero Xpulse has seen increased takers in recent times and last month, 1,018 units were recorded. The Xtreme 160R managed to record 3,265 units in December 2020 and it competes against Honda Hornet 2.0, TVS Apache RTR 160 4V and Bajaj Pulsar NS 160 in India.