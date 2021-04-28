Hero March 2021 Sales Model Wise – Splendor, Passion, Xtreme, Xpulse, Destini

Hero was the largest two-wheeler maker in India in March 2021 as 5,44,320 units were sold against 3,16,685 units during the same period last year with 71.9 per cent growth

Hero MotoCorp finished on top of the two-wheeler sales charts ahead of Honda, TVS and Bajaj Auto in the month of March 2021 as 5,44,320 units were recorded against 3,16,685 units during the corresponding month in 2020 with 71.9 per cent sales growth. When compared to the previous month of Feb 2021, Hero posted 12.4 per cent MoM surge as 4,84,405 units were sold during that period.

The Splendor continued to be the best-seller for the homegrown two-wheeler manufacturer as 2,80,090 units were sold against 1,43,736 units during the corresponding month in 2020 with 94.8 per cent increase in volumes. The HF Deluxe took second place with 1,44,505 units as against 1,14,969 units in March 2020 with 25.6 per cent YoY sales increase.

The Glamour entry-level commuter motorcycle finished in the third position with 32,371 units as against 12,713 units during the same period in 2020 with 155 per cent surge in volumes. Its sibling, the Passion, endured a cumulative domestic tally of 30,464 units as against 17,937 units during the same period last year with 70 per cent sales growth.

Hero Models (YoY) March 2021 Sales March 2020 Sales 1. Splendor (94.8%) 2,80,090 1,43,736 2. HF Deluxe (25.6%) 1,44,505 1,14,969 3. Glamour (155%) 32,371 12,713 4. Passion (70%) 30,464 17,937 5. Pleasure (105%) 28,516 13,898 6. Destini 125 (47%) 14,044 9,523 7. Maestro (126%) 8,005 3,538 8. Xtreme 160R (1879%) 3,840 194 9. Xpulse 200 2,485 20

The Pleasure, on the other hand, went a step ahead with 105 per cent increase in volumes as 28,516 units were registered in March 2021 against 13,898 units during the same period last year. The Destini 125 posted 14,044 units last month as against 9,523 units during the corresponding period twelve months ago with 47 per cent YoY growth.

The Maestro 125 recorded 8,005 units as against 3,538 units during the same period in 2020 with 126 per cent increase in volumes. The Xtreme 160R has been well received amongst customers since its debut last year and it posted 3,840 units as against 194 units with 1879 per cent positive sales growth.

The Hero Xpulse 200 is the most affordable adventure tourer currently on sale in India and its volumes are pretty decent as well. It garnered 2,485 units in March 2021 as against just 20 units during the same period last year. Hero is expected to further expand its 160-200 cc range in India in the near future.