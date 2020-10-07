Hero Maestro Edge Stealth Edition Launched In India At Rs. 72,950

The new ‘Stealth Edition’ version only features minor cosmetic changes over the regular Hero Maestro, with all the same mechanicals as before

Hero Motocorp has launched a new limited-edition version of the Maestro Edge scooter, called the ‘Stealth Edition’. The new model features a few cosmetic upgrades over the regular Maestro Edge, but there are no other changes to the scooter.

Hero Maestro was first launched in India back in 2012, and is currently available with two engine options – 110cc and 125cc. The former is capable of developing a maximum power of 8 HP and a peak torque of 8.75 Nm, while the latter can generate 9 HP and 10.4 Nm. Both come paired to a CVT transmission, and the 125cc variant also gets i3S technology (idle start/stop), which enhances fuel efficiency.

The Maestro Edge Stealth Edition is based on the 125cc model, with the same specifications as the regular model. It has a lot of features on offer, like a semi-digital instrument console (analogue speedo with the digital trip- and odometer), side stand indicator, LED taillights, external fuel-filler cap, mobile charging point, and boot light.

The Maestro Edge 125 also offers telescopic front forks, diamond-cut alloy wheels, disc brake at the front wheel, and a combined braking system. The Stealth Edition variant will feature a matt grey colour scheme, with faux carbon-fibre stripes, new graphics, and ‘Stealth’ badging in vinyl. The seat gets a dual texture design, which looks quite pretty.

Naveen Chauhan, Head of Sales & Aftersales, Hero MotoCorp, said, “We are glad to kick-off our festive campaign with the new Maestro Edge 125 Stealth, which is a stand-out product in the category. Our scooter brand Maestro Edge remains highly-popular with the customers and this new addition will add to the brand’s appeal. We have lined up several new product launches in the coming weeks that will reinvigorate the market with their youthful, premium and tech-focused persona.”

The Maestro Edge Stealth has been priced at Rs. 72,950, which is at a slight premium to the regular model (Rs. 69,250 to Rs. 71,450). The new paint scheme is sure to attract more customers, and help Hero increase its scooter sales this festive season. (All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, New Delhi)